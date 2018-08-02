Pokemon Go Trading Event Special Boxes: Are They Worth It?

A trading event is now live in Pokemon Go, and with that comes a new batch of Special Boxes.

Special Boxes are bundles of items sold in the in-game shop for Coins, which are exchanged for real money. The Special Boxes usually coincide with different events in Pokemon Go such as Community Day, and they have varied quite a bit in terms of value for your money.

Let’s break down the Pokemon Go Trading Event Special Boxes and see if they’re worth the purchase.

Special Box – 480 Coins 2 Egg Incubators (Value of 300 Coins) 4 Lucky Eggs (320 Coins) 4 Star Pieces (200 Coins) Total Value of Items: 820 Coins

Savings: 340 Coins Great Box – 780 Coins 6 Star Pieces (Value of 300 Coins) 4 Super Incubators (800 Coins) 6 Lucky Eggs (480 Coins) 4 Lure Modules (400 Coins) Total Value of Each Item: 1,980 Coins

Savings: 1,200 Coins Ultra Box – 1,480 Coins 10 Super Incubators (Value of 2,000 Coins) 9 Lucky Eggs (720 Coins) 6 Premium Raid Passes (600 Coins) 9 Lure Modules (900 Coins) Total Value: 4,220 Coins

Savings: 2,740 Coins

Note: Star Pieces are currently not for sale in the in-game shop. However since they were previously offered for 400 Coins for eight star pieces, we used that figure in our calculations above.

Now buying this batch of Special Boxes gives you slightly less savings than the previous batch of Special Boxes released during Community Day in July. Most notably, these Special Boxes offer less Incubators than the last ones. However, these Special Boxes swap out the Incense from the last Special Boxes for more useful items like Star Pieces and Premium Raid Passes.

The Star Pieces, which boost Stardust acquired by 50 percent for 30 minutes, are especially valuable with the arrival of trading as it uses Stardust as currency. It’s also great considering the arrival of Lucky Pokemon. Pokemon you trade have a chance to become Lucky and use 50 percent less Stardust when being powered up.

The trading event lasts from now until August 19 at 9:00 p.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET). During the event, all trades will cost 25 percent less Stardust. You’ll also earn up to six Candy during trades. If you receive a Pokemon not currently in your Pokedex from a trade, you’ll earn triple the XP – from 500 XP to 1,500 XP. According to Pokemon Go Hub, this XP boost also stacks with the Lucky Egg so that you earn 3,000 XP.

