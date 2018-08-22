Nvidia Shows Off Resident Evil 2 Remake in 4K/60 FPS

Resident Evil 2 Remake, the remake of the 1998 title, is set to release early next year but we have already received several looks at the title.

Today we have been give a 4K 60 FPS gameplay video courtesy of Nvidia. The video showcases Leon entering the police station and we get to see some particularly gruesome parts of the game such as the police officer being torn in half.

The recommended PC specs aren’t necessarily that high but we suspect those specs are there to get 60 FPS with a 1080p resolution. A 4K resolution, or even 1440p, will likely require some more GPU power that the recommended specs don’t require. The minimum specs are even lower so this game should run easily on a variety of PCs.

The insides of a human being have never quite looked so good thanks to the smooth framerate and 4K resolution. The game will surely take advantage the new RTX series of GPUs from Nvidia. Here’s a look at the roughly four and a half minute video.

We always suspected she’d be in the game but during Gamescom players were given their first look at Claire Redfield being in the game. Claire is the brother of Chris Redfield who was one of the main protagonists of the first Resident Evil.

The original Resident Evil 2 had Leon A and B as well as Claire A and B stories. The remake ditches that and has just one path for each of the characters effectively creating the true canon with this remake.

If this remake sells well, and we suspect it will, could it be possible we’ll see a remake of Resident Evil 3? If that does indeed happen then we will have modern versions of all the Resident Evil titles making it easier than ever to get into the series.

Resident Evil 2 Remake releases January 25, 2019 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.