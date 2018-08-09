Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Full Stage List

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is literally throwing everything at fans (including the proverbial kitchen sink).

The biggest fighting game to ever hit a Nintendo console (or any console for that matter!) is feature-rich and full of fan service. Everyone who’s ever been playable in a Smash entry will be making their return. Plenty of new songs, Assist Trophies, Pokémon, modes, and more will be joined by returning ones. Echo Fighters will expand the roster by featuring similar characters who have a connection to main roster members. All of those features combine to make an overwhelming package that Smash fans can’t wait to unpack.

The other portion of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that’s getting a lot of attention is its stage offering. During a Nintendo Direct live stream dedicated to the game, it was revealed that Ultimate will feature a grand total of 103 stages. Not only will every stage be eligible for 8-player battles, there’s also going to be an option to have a stage change mid-match (“Stage Morph”).

Now that we know how many stages will be in Ultimate, it’s time we provided a full listing of every new and returning stage:

New Stages (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate)

– Dracula’s Castle (Castlevania)

– Great Plateau Tower (Zelda: Breath of the Wild)

– Moray Tower (Splatoon)

– New Donk City Hall (Super Mario Odyssey)

Returning Stages

Super Smash Bros. (Nintendo 64)



– Dream Land (Kirby’s Dream Land)

– Final Destination (Super Smash. Bros)

– Hyrule Castle (The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time)

– Kongo Jungle (Donkey Kong Country)

– Mushroom Kingdom (Super Mario Bros.)

– Peach’s Castle (Super Mario 64)

– Saffron City (Pokémon)

– Super Happy Tree (Yoshi’s Island)

Super Smash Bros. Melee (Nintendo Gamecube)



– Battlefield (Super Smash Bros. Melee)

– Big Blue (F-Zero)

– Brinstar (Super Metroid)

– Brinstar Depths (Super Metroid)

– Corneria (Star Fox 64)

– Final Destination (Super Smash Bros. Melee)

– Flat Zone (Game & Watch)

– Fourside (Earthbound)

– Fountain of Dreams (Kirby)

– Great Bay (The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask)

– Green Greens (Kirby)

– Jungle Japes (Donkey Kong Country)

– Kongo Falls (Donkey Kong Country)

– Mushroom Kingdom II (Super Mario Bros 2)

– Onett (Earthbound)

– Pokémon Stadium (Pokémon Red/Blue)

– Princess Peach’s Castle (Super Mario 64)

– Rainbow Cruise (Super Mario 64)

– Temple (Zelda II: Adventure of Link)

– Venom (Star Fox 64)

– Yoshi’s Island (Super Mario World)

– Yoshi’s Story (Yoshi’s Story)

Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Nintendo Wii)



– 75M (Donkey Kong)

– Bridge of Eldin (The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess)

– Castle Siege (Fire Emblem)

– Delfino Plaza (Super Mario Sunshine)

– Distant Planet (Pikmin)

– Flat Zone 2 (Game & Watch)

– Frigate Orpheon (Metroid Prime)

– Green Hill Zone (Sonic the Hedgehog)

– Halberd (Kirby)

– Hanenbow (Electroplankton)

– Luigi’s Mansion (Luigi’s Mansion)

– Lylat Cruise (Star Fox)

– Figure-8 Circuit (Mario Kart)

– Mario Bros. (Mario Bros.)

– Mushroomy Kingdom (Super Mario Bros.)

– New Pork City (Earthbound/Mother)

– Norfair (Metroid)

– PictoChat (Nintendo DS’ PictoChat)

– Pirate Ship (The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker)

– Pokémon Stadium 2 (Pokémon)

– Port Town Aero Dive (F-Zero)

– Shadow Moses Island (Metal Gear Solid)

– Skyworld (Kid Icarus)

– Smashville (Animal Crossing)

– Spear Pillar (Pokémon)

– Summit (Ice Climbers)

– Wario Ware Inc (Wario Ware)

– Yoshi’s Island (Yoshi’s Island)

Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo 3DS)



– 3D Land (Super Mario 3D Land)

– Arena Ferox (Fire Emblem)

– Balloon Fight (Balloon Fight)

– Dream Land GB (Kirby’s Dream Land)

– Find Mii (Nintendo 3DS’ Find Mii)

– Gerudo Valley (The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time)

– Golden Plains (New Super Mario Bros 2)

– Living Room (Nintendogs)

– Magicant (Earthbound)

– Mute City SNES (F-Zero)

– Paper Mario (Paper Mario)

– PictoChat 2 (Nintendo DS’ PictoChat)

– Prism Tower (Pokémon)

– Reset Bomb Forest (Kid Icarus)

– Spirit Train (The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks)

– Tomodachi Life (Tomodachi Life)

– Tortimer Island (Animal Crossing)

– Unova League (Pokémon)

Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo Wii U (Nintendo Wii U)



– Big Battlefield (Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo Wii U)

– Boxing Ring (Punch-Out!!!)

– Coliseum (Fire Emblem)

– Duck Hunt (Duck Hunt)

– Flat Zone X (Game & Watch)

– Gamer (Wario Ware)

– Garden of Hope (Pikmin)

– Gaur Plain (Xenoblade Chronicles)

– Great Cave Offensive (Kirby)

– Kalos League (Pokémon)

– Mario Circuit (Super Mario Kart)

– Mario Galaxy (Super Mario Galaxy)

– Midgar (Final Fantasy VII)

– Mushroom Kingdom U (New Super Mario Bros. U)

– Pac-Land (Pac-Man)

– Paletuna’s Temple (Kid Icarus)

– Pilotwings (Pilotwings)

– Skyloft (The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword)

– Super Mario Maker (Super Mario Maker)

– Suzaku Castle (Street Fighter II)

– Town and City (Animal Crossing)

– Wily Castle (Mega Man)

– Wii Fit Studio (Wii Fit)

– Windy Hill Zone (Sonic Lost World)

– Wrecking Crew (Wrecking Crew)

– Wuhu Island (Wii Sports)

– Umbra Clock Tower (Bayonetta)

