Tekken 7 Season Pass 2: Anna, Lei, & Negan from The Walking Dead Trailer Reveal

The biggest fighting game tournament of 2018, Evo, concluded its Tekken 7 portion this evening (Sunday, August 5).

Once the Grand Finals match came to a close and all the top players were awarded their medals and trophies, a big announcement was made right after. Katsuhiro Harada, the executive producer for Tekken 7, and his translator Michael Murray hit the tournament stage to speak on the future of Bandai Namco’s 3D fighter.

The most important news of all came during a trailer reveal for the game’s second Season Pass. Three of the upcoming DLC characters coming with that new Season Pass are two returning favorites – Anna Williams and Lei Wulong. Both of these much-requested combatants sport new costumes, old standby moves, and a few new maneuvers to boot. Anna could be seen wearing a dress that rivals her sister’s wedding gown, while Lei looks a bit scruffier than before.

But the biggest moment of the entire trailer came at the very end. Negan from The Walking Dead is slated to become the newest member of the Tekken 7 roster! The infamous graphic novel/TV series villain could be seen sporting his famed cigarette and spiked baseball bat. Fans in attendance lost their minds as images of the newest Tekken 7 guest character hit the big screen. Tekken 7’s second Season Pass is set to feature a total of six DLC fighters.

Along with a Season Pass full of new characters, Tekken 7 will also receive a number of character balance changes and brand new game enhancements. As for the three remaining characters left to reveal for the second Season Pass, here’s our personal wishlist for who we’d like to see – Zafina, Julia Chang, and Armor King. Check out the current Season Pass #2 DLC lineup below:

