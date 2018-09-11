Where to Find Ascendant Challenge 2 in Destiny 2 Forsaken

With the second week of Destiny 2’s Forsaken expansion officially live, players will be flooding the servers to nab up all that precious loot. While many will focus on finish the Flashpoint or completing Strikes, others will take on the new Ascendant Challenge. Before embarking on this quest, we strongly recommend grabbing the bounty from Petra so you can get a Powerful Engram as a reward.

The second Ascendant Challenge is located in Garden of Esila, which is near the very bottom of the map. To get here, hop on your Sparrow and head to the right through the glittering caves until you enter The Strand take an immediate left up the long staircase. Climb all the way to the top and pass through the building to enter the Garden of Esila.

From here, make your way along the path until you reach the area with the waterfall and small ponds. Pop your Tincture of Queensfoil and look to your left by the cliffs. You should see the Taken portal pop up behind some rocks that you’ll have to jump over. From here just enter the portal to begin the second Ascendant Challenge in Destiny 2 Forsaken.

This one is a little easier since it involves just grabbing three Arc charges and returning them to the center. There will be some Blights along the path that suppress you so try and avoid them if possible. During this, big Hive Knights will chase you around along with some ShadowThralls and Taken Phalanx. Once all three charges are deposited a Well of Light will spawn.

Hop in this to continuously refresh your Super and abilities while you fight the Hive Knights. Once all the Knights are dead the challenge will complete and you can earn yourself some nice rewards!

