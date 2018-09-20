Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Review

Game: Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Consoles: PS4 (reviewed), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC Publisher: Capcom Developer: Capcom

Capcom is currently in the process of reviving numerous IP’s that fans have been clamoring for. Besides that welcome change in direction, they’ve also put their efforts and resources towards producing classic collections. To the delight of longtime fans, Street Fighter, Mega Man, and Mega Man X have all been given the series bundle treatment. While those collections weren’t much of a surprise when they were announced, the reveal of the Capcom Beam ‘Em Up Bundle was a complete shocker. This unexpected beat ’em up compilation packages together classics, underrated gems, and titles that never made it to consoles. For anyone who came up in the glory days of arcades and spent their Mom’s laundry money on games like Final Fight, this bundle is a treasure trove of greatness.

What’s instantly striking about this nostalgic bundle is its sleek presentation. The menus don’t stand out all that much, but the abundance of wonderful concept art and other assorted images within the gallery must be applauded. You’ll quickly become enamored with the original menu tunes crafted for this playable flash to the past. Like the majority of Capcom’s series collections, each game comes with different visual options. Adding a signature border onto your playthrough of any of the games included in this bundle is a nice touch.

So what titles come included within this collection? Final Fight, Captain Commando, The King of Dragons, Knights of the Round, Warriors of Fate, Armored Warriors, and Battle Circuit. While none of these titles are weak by any means, the one that sticks out the most for being overly simple is Final Fight. While not a bad thing, the game’s two-button layout and old school approach to the sub-genre falters behind the rest of this collection. Bashing goons with steel pipes and piledriving them into concrete is still a fun time, though. It’s pretty puzzling to notice the omission of Final Fight 2 and 3. Those sequels would have filled this bundle out quite nicely.

Capcom made sure to include two of its more medieval fantasy flavored brawlers – The King of Dragons and Knights of the Round. Both of these titles offer some cool light RPG elements, such as the ability to level up each character and activate powerful magic attacks. The art style and catchy soundtrack (especially the sweeping chiptune score featured in Knights of The Round Table) featured in both games still hold up well.

It’s a bit disappointing to see that two of Capcom’s better fantastical beat’ em ups (Dungeons & Dragons: Tower of Doom and Dungeons & Dragons: Shadow over Mystara) aren’t included here. But it doesn’t come as much of a shock (licensing issues must be a pain for Capcom), plus their absence isn’t much of an issue to complain about either. The King of Dragons and Knights of the Round are fine beat ’em ups that fill out this bundle nicely.

Warriors of Fate offers the same simplified mechanics of Final Fight. It also relies on simplistic combos, but it manages to set itself apart thanks to simultaneous 3-player multiplayer and a more interesting cast of characters. Warriors of Fate is a playable history lesson for those of you who want to see how the “Romance of the Three Kingdoms” was replicated in game form before Koei Tecmo’s Musou games. This brawler is worth delving into to get a glimpse at all the weapons-based anarchy it thrives on. Captain Commando is one of Capcom’s stranger arcade entries – it puts four quirky “Captains” into your grasp for some rocket blasting, mech controlling, hand-to-hand mayhem. The futuristic setting and vast amount of outlandish enemies you’ll encounter in Captain Commando makes it an entertaining oddity.

The two final beat ’em ups that finalize this collection happen to be the best – Armored Warriors and Battle Circuit. The mech-based brawler thrives thanks to an interesting robot augmentation mechanic, frantic onscreen explosions, and a ripping soundtrack. As for Battle Circuit, anyone who comes to this collection to play it for the very first time will be pleasantly surprised. Its incredibly high fun factor, zany roster of good guys and baddies, outrageous stage scenarios, and deeper combat mechanics put it above every other brawler in this bundle. Kudos to Capcom for bringing these two past arcade-only games to consoles (no need to rely on your illegal emulators to experience them now!).

Each of the bundle’s beat ’em ups offer local multiplayer and cooperative online modes. The second multiplayer option is obviously the main reason for owning this collection – conquering any of its classic brawlers with random online players will definitely take you back to the smoky arcades you once frequented. Constant lag springs up in every online game session, which is an issue that’s lessened thanks to the bundle’s frame delay settings.

You won’t have much of a flawless experience playing online however, especially when three or more players are playing simultaneously. Once again, the omission of Capcom’s other celebrated brawlers (Alien vs. Predator, The Punisher, and Cadillacs and Dinosaurs) sticks out like a sore thumb. But once again, that’s expected due to the same reason why the Dungeons & Dragons beat ’em ups aren’t here. That reasoning still doesn’t dull the pain of not having those three games, though.

Old-school arcade heads will get the most bang for their buck from the Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle. Having seven of the company’s finest arcade classics available in one collection is satisfying. Each game offers the same addictive gameplay that sucked up everyone’s quarters back in the day. The added menu presentation and gallery full of nostalgic imagery are two other great aspects of this compilation.

Playing online is fun at times, but the constant presence of lag knocks that feature down a peg. And while the seven brawlers featured in this bundle are top-notch, the ones that are missing are too hard to ignore. Even still, the Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle is a pleasant romp through a museum full of the best coin munchers ever produced.

Our Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Review Score: 8.5 out of 10

