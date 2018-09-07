How to Fast Travel in Spider-Man PS4

New York City is a very big place and it’s an even bigger place when you don’t have a car to get around in.

Spider-Man’s latest adventure takes him to the PS4 in Marvel’s Spider-Man. This Insomniac Games developed title gives us the best looking New York City we’ve seen in a Spider-Man game to date and it also delivers some wicked good web-slinging action.

While players will likely enjoy swinging around the city for hours on end it does make things easier if there is a way to fast travel across the city. Luckily there is a way to fast travel in this game. Unluckily you don’t actually unlock the ability to fast travel until you progress deep into the story.

A few hours into the game will come to a mission where players meet up with police officer Jefferson Davis. This will be your indication that fast travel will be in your very near future. Once you finish the mission with Davis you will be given the option to fast travel back to your apartment. To do this just head to your map, go to your apartment and hold X.

While your apartment is the only spot unlocked for fast travel at the beginning it’s entirely likely more places will open up as you progress through the game. We’ll update this post once we discover more places to fast travel to.

In meantime, you’ll just have to swing around Manhatten on your web. Fortunately, it’s a very fun thing to do in this game and there will be plenty of side content do as well. Fast traveling just takes away from all the sights you would otherwise be missing out on.

Spider-Man is out now exclusively on PS4.

