How to Unlock The Dreaming City in Destiny 2 Forsaken

The Dreaming City is one of two brand new locations available in Destiny 2’s newest expansion Forsaken. While the Tangled Shore is available after the first mission, you have a lot of work to do if you want to visit The Dreaming City. Keep in mind, this is an endgame activity and it will take a fair amount of time to get to this part.

Here’s how you unlock The Dreaming City in Destiny 2:

1. Beat the Campaign

The first thing you will need to do is finish the entire Forsaken campaign. This means you have to slay every Baron, hit around 450 Light, and confront Uldren Sov. Completing this should take around 7-10 hours – give or take your skill and Light level. After this is done, speak to Ikora Rey in The Tower and she’ll inform you that Petra wants to speak at The Spider’s lair.

2. Complete the Broken Awoken Talisman

Speaking to Petra will earn you the Vestian Dynasty sidearm and the Broken Awoken Talisman. You will then be asked to speak to The Spider who will then unlock the next step of the quest. From here, you’ll have to beat three specific Lost Sectors that are described by riddles.

Here are the three Lost Sector locations you need to finish.

In an old Corsair hideout – The Lost Sector in the Jetsam of Saturn

The Lost Sector in the Jetsam of Saturn In the heart of Spider’s web – The Lost Sector right by Spider’s hideout

– The Lost Sector right by Spider’s hideout In a rare green place – The Lost Sector in the center of Four-Horn Gultch

After these are finished, head to Spider and speak to him to move onto the next step of the quest.

3. Kill Taken

This is perhaps the easiest part of the quest since all you have to do is kill a lot of Taken. While there are a lot of different places you can fight these foes, we recommend running the Lake of Shadows Strike if you’re on PS4. For those on PC or Xbox One, just head to Io and complete a few Public Events. Eventually, you will unlock this step and be asked to speak to Spider once again.

4. Finish the Ether Harvest Public Event

Located only in the Four-Horn Gultch, you will need to finish one Ether Harvest Public Event to progress the quest. It doesn’t matter if you enable the Heroic modifier or not, as long as you finish the event. There’s a chance that you’ll get the Glimmer Extraction Public Event so this may take a bit of time before you can move onto the final step. Go back to Spider once you finish this part.

5. Complete the A Hum of Starlight Quest

The final step in unlocking The Dreaming City is completing the “A Hum of Starlight” quest. This mission is pretty difficult in parts, so make sure you’re close to 500 Light before attempting it. We aren’t going to go into any details since there are a lot of story spoilers in it. However, after you finish this quest you will unlock The Dreaming City to fully explore at your leisure.