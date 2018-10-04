Festival of the Lost Event: Everything You Need to Know

October has arrived and with it comes a plethora of Halloween-focused events for various games. One of these events is the Festival of the Lost which is making its Destiny 2 debut later this month. Originally released in the first Destiny, Festival of the Lost focused on players wearing masks, obtaining candy, and earning special loot.

Despite releasing in September 2017, we never got a Festival of the Lost for Destiny 2. Thankfully, this is changing as Bungie has confirmed that this event will arrive this October. Here’s what we know so far about the Festival of the Lost:

(Author’s Note: We will update this piece as new information is released regarding the Festival of the Lost event)

Festival of the Lost Release Date

At the time of writing this no release date for Festival of the Lost has been revealed. While we do know this event will start this October, Bungie has remained quiet on when it begins. However, if we look at the release date for this event in the original Destiny, we see that it always starts near the end of the month.

This festival typically only last about a week, so there’s a large chance that Destiny 2’s version will follow this pattern.

Festival of the Lost Loot

So far no loot has been directly teased by Bungie. We assume that the Festival of the Lost will continue the Halloween theme that previous iterations of this event have used. Despite solid confirmation, we are pretty sure that new items will show up at the Eververse stand. Bungie has used previous Destiny 2 events to introduce new cosmetics and we doubt Festival of the Lost will be any different.

Additionally, rumors have been circulating on social media that the Destiny 1 Exotic, Thunderlord, will make a return during the event. Keep in mind, this source has not been verified nor have their claims. Take everything regarding this rumor with a grain of salt. If there is a new Exotic introduced, it would be crazy to only make it available during the event.

However, we do know that Heavy Machineguns are making a return with the Black Armory DLC. It’s possible that Bungie is using Thunderlord as a test to see how these weapons function in-game and their general reception from the community.

Other loot that could show up include masks, Shaders, and various visual effects for your Guardian. Personally, we hope to see the return of the Superblack Shader which was introduced during one of the original Destiny’s Festival of the Lost.

During the Bungie ViDoc “Forsaken Launch and Beyond,” we get a tiny glimpse at the Festival of the Lost. This quick clip shows a Warlock sitting in front of an altar, which could act as the statue during the Solstice of Heroes event. This is, of course, speculation since this is the only known clip of the event so far.

Make sure to check back with us as we will be constantly updating this article with the latest news and rumors surrounding this spooky event.