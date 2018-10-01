How Many Trainers to Beat Deoxys in Pokemon Go?

Deoxys is now live in Pokemon Go via EX Raids. If you’re interested in battling the Mythical Pokemon, you may be wondering how many trainers you need to beat it. Well look no further.

Users on The Silph Road Subreddit claim that you can beat Deoxys with just two people. That’s provided you have the right counters that are boosted by the right weather (more on that here).

Others like user Veefy said that five is a pretty healthy number for defeating Deoxys.

According to Reddit user ANDROIDboosts’ chart on Deoxys counters, you’ll be able to easily defeat Deoxys with five to seven people. Four or three people would have a harder time defeating it while two people would have a very hard time. The user said that it was impossible to defeat Deoxys with one person.

Part of the reason Deoxys is so easy to defeat with a handful of Trainers is because of its lacking defense and stamina stats of 115 and 100 respectively. Even Totodile has a higher defense stat according to GamePress. Plus, thanks to the Community Day featuring Larvitar, plenty of Trainers have access to Tyranitar which is one of the strongest dark-types in the game according to Eurogamer. Even if you don’t have Tyranitar, one of Deoxys’ strongest counters, Gengar, is very easy to come by.

Speaking from our encounter with Deoxys, we as a group of about 15 Trainers easily creamed Deoxys in around half a minute. You can rest easy knowing that even if two people are invited to the EX Raid they have a pretty good chance of beating Deoxys.

