How to Use Dead Eye in Red Dead Redemption 2

There was a lot of excitement surrounding this title meaning players who may not have played the previous Red Dead Redemption may end up picking this game up.

Red Dead Redemption 2 features something called Dead Eye which acts a lot as an auto-aim of sorts. If you’ve played any of the Fallout games after Fallout 3 or if you’ve played Max Payne then Red Dead Redemption 2’s dead eye might feel similar to mechanics found in those games. The Dead Eye will also be the same as it was all those years ago in the original Red Dead Redemption.

Dead Eye slows time down and allows the player to aim at particular parts of an enemy. Using this power can help turn the tides of a fight or help you feel like a real badass as you take down a bad guy with pinpoint precision.

To use Dead Eye all you have to do is click down on both of your thumbsticks. This method works for both PS4 and Xbox One and you’ll know it has been activated when the screen color tints a little bit and time slows down considerably.

Unfortunately, you can’t just use this ability whenever you want so you’ll have to use it sparingly or rely on various consumables to replenish the Dead Eye meter.

That’s pretty much all there is to the Dead Eye meter in Red Dead Redemption 2. It’s a fun thing to mess around with in towns if you’ve saved right before of course.

