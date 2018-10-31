Where to Sell Gold Bars in Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 has dropped and it’s shaping out to be the biggest game of the year. Boasting a massive open world, fun combat system, and an impressive level of details, there’s a lot to do in this game. However, if you want to survive in this world then you’re going to need cash, which can be in short supply early on.

One of the best items you can find and then sell is gold bars. Earned either through quests or just exploring the world. These give a few hundred dollars, so it’s definitely worth grabbing them when you can. In order to sell gold bars, you’ll need to go to Fences, which are located at Rhodes, Saint Denis, Van Horn Trading Post, and the Emerald Ranch.

This merchant is only unlocked after you finish a mission at Emerald Ranch that involves you stealing a carriage. Once this is finished your first Fence will unlock and you can now go to them and sell your valuable/stolen goods. These are the best places to sell gold since General Goods stores won’t take them. You can also sell jewelry here, but make sure to hold onto any items you’ll need for crafting.

See Also