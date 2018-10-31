How to Gain TP (Tension Points) in Deltarune

Deltarune is the newest title from Undertale creator Toby Fox. While these two titles share a lot of similarities, the combat in Deltarune is a little different. Players will now have to manage party members outside of the main character Kris, along with different stats such as TP. Also known as Tension Points, this is effectively your mana meter that determines if you can cast spells.

You will expend TP anytime you decide to use a spell such as Ralsei’s Healing. This is indicated by the verticle meter to the left of your party during a battle. In order to gain TP, you have to use the Defense or Guard mechanic. This will charge your Tension Point meter and allow you to cast more abilities.

Another way to charge your TP meter is by dodging bullets during the enemy’s attack sequence. If a bullet gets close an outline of a heart will appear indicating that you have received some TP. This isn’t a consistent method, but it’s a good way to obtain TP in a fight if you can’t afford to guard. However, if you are desperate for TP just let enemy bullets get a bit closer and you will slowly charge up your meter.

This is good for both passive and aggressive strategies since spells are quite powerful. If you aren’t doing anything with a specific hero then make sure they are guarding. Any TP points you don’t use will be converted into money at the end of the match. You can earn a decent amount of money by the extra cash you earn, which is quite useful given items can be expensive.

