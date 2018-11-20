How to Get Alolan Pokemon in Pokemon Let’s Go

Although Pokemon Let’s Go revisits generation one and the Kanto region, it does take some content from games past such as the Alolan Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon.

Alolan Pokemon are back in Pokemon Let’s Go but instead of being everywhere in the wild you have to obtain these Pokemon through a different method entirely.

There are numerous NPCs hanging around in Pokemon Let’s Go looking for the Kantonian version of Pokemon of a certain Pokemon. All you have to do is go there with that Pokemon and trade it for the Alolan version of that Pokemon.

There aren’t many Alolan Pokemon up for grabs in Pokemon Let’s Go so it won’t take a whole lot of time to track them down if you know where to look.

All of the NPCs willing to give up Alolan Pokemon can be found in Pokemon Centers across Kanto. Here are their locations and what you’ll have to trade to get an Alolan:

Rattata – Cerulean City Pokemon Center

Geodude – Vermillion City Pokemon Center

Diglett – Lavender Town Pokemon Center

Sandshrew – Celadon City Pokemon Center

Raichu – Saffron City Pokemon Center

Marowak – Fuchsia City Pokemon Center

Grimer – Cinnabar Island Pokemon Center

Exeggutor – Indigo Plateau Pokemon Center

There’s also another method you can go through too that’s much easier depending on if you’re a Pokemon Go player. Players have to get to Fuschia City to the Pokemon Go Park before they can transfer from Pokemon Go.

If you want more help on how to transfer Pokemon you can read our comprehensive guide here.

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch.

