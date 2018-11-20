How to Get Copper In Fallout 76

The world of Fallout 76 can be brutal and unforgiving. With all of your creature comforts stripped away, it’s up to the player to build a better life. Thankfully, with a bit of scavenging and a can-do attitude, you can restore order back to the wasteland. Copper is one of the essential crafting materials in anything regarding technology and most automated defenses. This makes it one of the most vital resources in the game and one you’ll need a lot of.

The first and most common place you’ll find copper is in dismantled junk. There’s a lot of trash you’ll come across in Fallout 76 and some of it contains this valuable material. Here is a complete list of every junk item that contains copper:

Acetone Canister

Beaker Stand

Bird Decoration

Blue Table Lamp

Bone Cutter

Brass Miner’s Lamp

Broken Lamp

Broken Light Bulb

Bunsen Burner

Chinese Ornamental Vase

Cooking Pot

Dehydrated Beef Stock

Diced Vegetable Mix

Fuse

High-Powered Magnet

Hot Plate

Light Bulb

Lighthouse Souvenir

Magnifying Glass

Meat-flavored Soy Chunks

Orange Canister

Ornamental Vase

Power Relay Coil

Pre-War Lamp

Radio Jammer

Rusty Cannister

Sensor Module

Shadeless Lamp

Shadeless Table Lamp

Stew Pot

Telephone

Lamp

Trumpet

Vacuum Tube

Yellow Canister

Yellow Table Lamp

Out of these items, you will frequently come across lamps and hot plates during your travels. Unless you plan to make trips directly back to your camp, then we don’t recommend grabbing a ton of lamps. These can quickly fill up your inventory space, so make sure to be aware of this. Remember, you can always dismantle these objects for the raw materials at workbenches.

Another way to obtain copper is simply by completing quests or finding it on bodies. This is not a consistent method, but if you’re not focusing on the building then it’s a decent way to just build up a small stash of copper. However, the best method is simply farming hot plates or lamps in residential areas such as Grafton, Charleston, and the town around the Mothman Museum.

