Does Fallout 76 Have Push-to-Talk?

The Fallout 76 beta has arrived for everybody today and with it will come a lot of new players taking their first steps into the wasteland.

One glaring issue Fallout 76 has is its lack of a working push-to-talk option. In the beta, the current way to get some semblance of push-to-talk is to mute your mic on Xbox One and PS4 or to use Discord if you’re on PC.

Chances are that if you’re with a group of friends on console or PC you’re probably in a party but this isn’t the case for those venturing into the wasteland alone.Fallout 76 has voice chat but does it has push-to-talk?

This is surely something Bethesda would get fixed in time for the official release later this month but it’s too early to know for certain.

The Bethesda forums along with Reddit have been flooded with posts asking for a push-to-talk system be implemented. Since this is the first multiplayer Fallout game to hit the market it isn’t ideal to have to turn off voice chat entirely if you’re trying to find an alternative to voice chat.

This is especially difficult if you’re a streamer playing this game as you’ll likely be very vocal throughout your playing of the game. If there is no push-to-talk then you’ll likely become very annoying to nearby players who are just listening to your rambling with no way to get rid of it without turning off voice chat.

Bethesda has long said the point of this beta is to point out flaws and bugs with the system and this one seems like it is a glaring oversight. We’d be pretty surprised to not see a proper push-to-talk button implemented into the game in time for the official launch.

Fallout 76 officially releases November 14 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The beta has been extended due to issues that came up during the previous one so you’ll get many more chances to participate, starting today at 2 p.m. EST.