Where to Get Your First Gun in Fallout 76

The world of Fallout 76 is very dangerous, especially for a fresh-faced Vault Dweller. When you emerge from your bunker one of the first things you’ll want to do is obtain a gun. While you can specialize in melee combat, it’s always handy to have a firearm at your side. Thankfully, there are a few ways to get a gun before you even hit Level 3.

Your first method is by taking one off the corpse of an enemy or finding it in a crate. There are a lot of different foes in Fallout 76, but one you’ll become intimately familiar with are the Scorched. These infected humans can use a whole host of weapons so they can be good to farm for ammo or guns if you need them.

When you spawn, head south towards the crane and wooden logs icon near the river. This is the Wixon Homestead and it’s overtaken by several Scorched. Among this group, there are a few that use Pipe Pistols, Pipe Revolvers, or Hunting Rifles. You can easily dispatch these foes with a melee weapon, making them a good way to obtain your first firearm. There is a chance you can find a gun somewhere else, but we found this place to have the most consistency.

Remember, if you arrive and no enemies have spawned then just chill in the area for a bit. Eventually, the Scorched will respawn and you’ll be able to kill them for your gun. These guns will be pretty damaged, so only go for these firearms if you’re really desperate for one.

The other and best method for getting a gun early is by simply going to the Overseer’s camp. Once you’re here, the quest will task you with building armor and then a firearm of your choice. The boxes around you will have enough raw materials for you, so don’t worry about gathering any out in the wild. Just approach the Weapon Bench and you can make your first gun.

