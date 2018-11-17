How to Transfer Pokemon to Pokemon: Let’s Go & FAQs

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu & Eevee! provides you with tons of classic Pokemon, but you can get even more by transferring your favorites from your Pokemon Go account. It’s a little but of an involved process, but in no time at all you’ll have your beloved Pokemon by your side.

Here’s how to transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu & Eevee!

How to Connect Pokemon Go with Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu & Eevee!

Before you can transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu & Eevee!, you need to connect your Nintendo Switch game to a Pokemon Go account.

Note: Make sure Bluetooth is activated on your phone for the connection process to work.

First, launch the Switch game and then head to the “options” menu from the in-game menu (hit the X button and then the Y button). Select “open Pokemon Go settings” and then hit “yes” when prompted. The game will begin searching for an account to pair with.

Then in the Pokemon Go app, tap the PokeBall icon and head to the “settings” menu. Scroll down to and select the “Nintendo Switch” option and then select “connect to Nintendo Switch.”

When the Nintendo Switch finds the Pokemon Go account, select “yes” on the Nintendo Switch to pair the two games.

How to Transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu & Eevee!

To transfer Pokemon, you need to reach Fuchsia City in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu & Eevee!. According to Nintendo’s support website, only Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto region as well as their Alolan and Shiny variants can be transferred to Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu & Eevee!.

Caution: Pokemon cannot be transferred from Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu & Eevee! to Pokemon Go. Once they’re in the game, they’re in there for good.

First, open the Pokemon Go app, tap the PokeBall icon and select “Pokemom.” tap the Nintendo Switch icon in the upper-right corner, tap the Pokemon you want to transfer to the Switch game and then select “send to Nintendo Switch.” Select “yes” and then “OK.”

Then from Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu & Eevee!, go to the GO Park complex in Fuchsia City and speak to the person at the counter. Select “Bring Pokemon,” and then select a GO Park from the list. Select “start communication.” The two systems will search for each other. Select “yes” once a connection is made to receive the Pokemon. Then just hit “OK” in the Pokemon Go app to finish and then you can catch the Pokemon in the GO Park in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu & Eevee!.

Pokemon Transfer FAQs

How many Pokemon Go accounts can I tie to Pokemon, Let’s Go?

According to Nintendo’s support website, there is no limit to the number of Pokemon Go accounts that can be tied to a single save file in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu & Eevee!.

Can I transfer Mew to Pokemon: Let’s Go?

Since Mythical Pokemon like Mew are tied to one per Pokemon Go account, you cannot transfer Mew to Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu & Eevee!. However, you can get a Mew in the game if you purchase a PokeBall Plus. You can read all about that here.

However, the Mythical Pokemon Meltan can be transferred to Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu & Eevee!

Can my Pikachu with sunglasses be transferred to Pokemon: Let’s Go?

Special event Pokemon like Pikachu with sunglasses or Squirtle with sunglasses cannot be transferred to Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu & Eevee!, according to The Verge. But don’t fret as there are plenty of customization options for your partner Pokemon Pikachu or Eevee.

