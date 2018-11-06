Journal of the Reef Lost Sector Locations in Destiny 2

The next step for the Destiny 2 Journal of the Reef exotic quest has been revealed and it’s another shockingly simple step. For this part of the quest, you’ll need to finish the Atrium, Terminus East, and Widow’s Walk first and then the Whispered Falls Lost Sector after that step is finished. All of these are located on the EDZ and none of them have an increased Light Level or different enemies to fight. These are basic Lost Sectors that you will have to finish.

For the first part of the quest, you can find the Atrium, Terminus East, and Widow’s Walk Lost Sectors in the Trostlands. You have to do every Lost Sector in this area, but since they are the beginner ones this shouldn’t take a lot of time.

To complete each Lost Sector all you have to do is kill the boss at the very end. There are no special requirements other than killing the boss and opening the chest. Once all three of these Lost Sectors are finished, you’ll be asked to go investigate the Whispered Falls in the Outskirts.

When looking at the map, the Whispered Falls in the top left a corner of the Outskirts location (See picture at the top.) Look for a small cave in the side of the rocky wall and just follow the dark path down. Like the previous Lost Sectors, all you have to do is kill the boss at the very end and open up his cache. After completing this, the trail will go cold again and you’ll have to wait another week for the next set of steps.

