Monopoly for Millennials: Amazon & Walmart Reviews

Monopoly for Millennials, Hasbro’s newest addition to the Monopoly board game empire, is receiving widespread backlash from offended Millennials shortly after the game was released for the holidays. Although the game is already sold out, social media is flooded with reactions to the game – some thought the game was hilarious, others ironic, but many, (if not most), thought the game was offensive and off-color.

The game cover features a “cool” Mr. Monopoly taking a selfie, wearing a participation ribbon pinned to his chest, and drinking a latte. The background shows several signs indicating vegan and organic products, and an accompanying tagline reads: “Adulting is hard. You deserve a break from the rat race.”

Someone at Hasbro apparently thought Monopoly for Millennials was a great idea… pic.twitter.com/aoqOpPKLpL — ExPressBriefing (@ExPressBriefing) November 12, 2018

A camera, a cry-laughing emoji, and a hashtag are included among the game pieces, and there are no properties for the players to buy – instead, players collect “experiences;” for example, this edition replaces the original game’s Park Place with a “3-Day Music Festival,” while other experiences include a vegan bistro, bike share, and a yoga studio. You can even crash on your friend’s couch, go thrift shopping or take a week-long meditation retreat!

There’s also no rent to pay and no real estate to buy because, as it says on the front of the box, “Forget real estate. You can’t afford to buy it anyway.” The game also recommends you “play it in your parents basement.”

The game also apparently includes the traditional Chance cards, but with new Millennial stereotypes — “Your cellmate is sick of you vlogging about prison life. Get out of jail free,” — and Community Chest cards, including “You get a fourth job. Hashtag hustle. Hashtag side gig. Hashtag NoDaysOff.”

The game is also being sold for $19.82, which would’ve been a clever take on the year that the generation begins, if it weren’t off by a year.

Check out the game’s description below:

Money doesn’t always buy a great time, but experiences, whether they’re good — or weird — last forever. The Monopoly for Millennials game celebrates just that. Instead of collecting as much cash as possible, players are challenged to rack up the most Experiences to win. Travel around the gameboard discovering and visiting cool places to eat, shop, and relax. Interact with other players via Chance and Community Chest cards, (which are super relatable). And players don’t pay rent — they visit one another, earning more Experience points. This board game is a great way to bring a fun and relaxed vibe to a party or casual get-together.

The game basically reminds Millennials that they are broke, face unprecedented barriers to entering the housing market, and are going to drown in crippling student loan debt for the rest of their lives. It’s the perfect holiday gift! Or so say many sarcastic reviewers.

Monopoly for Millennials hasn’t been available for very long, and although the game is already sold out, the reviews have started trickling in on Amazon and Walmart. Some are scathing and angry, and considered the game in poor taste. Plenty of others, including many reviews left from people of that particular generation, found the game hilarious. Some users called out the angry Millennials for being “crybabies” and accused them of perpetuating the same attitude and persona that the game was based on in the first place.

Amazon doesn’t have much in terms of reviews (yet), but the two that were left on the site are complete opposites — one gave it 5 stars and captioned it “Upsetting Millenials is reason enough to own this game,” while the other thought it was in extremely poor taste.

“I am writing this review based on the other reviews alone, and the picture. The fact that a board game alone could upset Millenials enough to leave negative comments solidifies the reason for this version of the game to exist. 10 stars for Hasbro,” the 5-star reviewer wrote.

Another reviewer, whose name was just “C,” wanted to give the game zero stars, and considered the game a “sad commentary on society.”

“I would give no stars if I could. I saw this product in Walmart and it just made me sad. I live in a place where housing is very expensive and this game would be depressing. Spots on the game board are – Go live with your parents, Go live on your friend’s couch. It says on the front ‘Forget real estate, you can’t afford it anyway.’ I think Milton Brady made a misstep on this one. Sad commentary on society. And $44 on Amazon – please.”

Walmart was a different story entirely, with more positive reviews than negative. One of the negative reviewers considered the game “Baby Boomer propaganda” and sarcastically writing: “Can we get a Monopoly for Boomers, with every space being low wages and not understanding credit. Uh oh you landed on housing market crash.”

Others found the game lighthearted and fun, and didn’t feel like Hasbro trying to pick on Millennials; they thought the game was more making fun of the current trends with the generation, and told those who were offended to “lighten up.”

“It’s not Baby Boomer propaganda, it’s not saying millenials are terrible people, its just a game that makes light of the current millennial media trend,” one user wrote. “It’s a fun work of satire, enjoy it. I got a good laugh out of it myself.”

Another wrote: “Great game for your Millienial friends and yourself. My friends and I love this game, we’ve spent many hours playing this!”

However, the best, and probably most sardonic thus far, was a comment one user wrote that is currently trending across Twitter.

“Even though the world is on fire right now, and everyone is questioning their own existence, this game is fun for all… mostly boomers, But it’s full of fun stuff that the millennials can relate like the Facebook, or that ChatSnappy things. And look, it features me! Look how cool I look! Alright, I’m going to take a money bath and wear my special money suit because today is a good day and I’m happy.”

