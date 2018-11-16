Pokemon Let’s Go Catch Combo: How It Works

Catching Pokemon has always been a core component of the Pokemon games, and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu & Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee have made that process even more interesting with the Catch Combo mechanic.

Catch Combo measures how many Pokemon of the same species you caught in a row. The number is displayed in the screen that displays your caught Pokemon.

Failing to catch a Pokemon due to it running away, catching a Pokemon of a different species or saving and turning off the game will break the combo. However, battling Trainers will not break the combo.

According to PokeCommunity Daily, the higher your Catch Combo, the more Pokemon Candy you receive, the higher the stats of caught Pokemon and the higher the chance of encountering a shiny Pokemon. According to Eurogamer, your XP multiplier will also increase and you’ll have a higher chance of encountering rare Pokemon.

You get more guaranteed perfect IVs in each stat as the combo rises, which in turn makes the Pokemon’s stats rise. If you want a Pokemon with perfect IVs in all five stats, then you need a Catch Combo of at least 71. Shiny Pokemon can be seen from the overworld and have a sparkle effect.

Here’s a table outlining the bonuses you get from Catch Combos, estimated from data from early datamining:

Catch Combo Length Perfect IVs Shiny Chance 1-5 0 perfect IVs 1/4,096 6-10 0 perfect IVs 1/4,096 11-20 2 perfect IVs 2/4,096 21-30 3 perfect IVs 3/4,096 31-70 4 perfect IVs 4/4,096 71+ 5 perfect IVs 4/4,096

Note: The Shiny Chance above is listed without the boost from the Shiny Charm received from the Game Director in Celadon City for completing the Pokedex. The item raises the encounter rate from 1/4,096 to 3/4,096.

