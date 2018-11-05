Red Dead Redemption 2: ‘Beating Up Annoying Feminist’ Video Reactions

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now out on PS4 and Xbox One and has taken the gaming community by storm. A popular feature of the game allows the player to act in a variety of ways, with their actions ultimately affecting the way their character is perceived by other characters, as well as their moral rating. This allows players a lot of choice in how they approach situations and many activities to partake in.

Many gamers have taken to attacking a suffragette character who can be seen in the the industrial city of Saint Denis, campaigning for her right to vote. Standing beside a ‘Votes for Women’ sign on a public street, a woman can be heard shouting “let me vote! I can say this all day!” over and over again. She has quickly gained the title of one of the more annoying characters in the game.

A YouTuber by the handle Shirrako uploaded a video entitled, “Red Dead Redemption 2 – Beating Up Annoying Feminist,” where he brutally punches the woman in the face. Check out the video below.

The video quickly went viral, and now has over a million views. Although attacking a random NPC in almost any game isn’t unusual, the reaction to the video by commenters has raised some eyebrows, with many showing hatred for the suffrage movement and subsequent feminist causes. One comment even stated that equal voting was a “mistake.”

“This is the correct course of action when women demand the ‘rights’ to vote WITHOUT the responsibilities that comes with it like men have,” one comment read, while another wrote: “This is what every feminist will need everyday.”

Another commenter stated “if men from the past could see the present, women would not have gotten rights to vote in any country, ever.”

“I killed that lady too,” user Joker Productions, a channel with over 120,000 subscribers, wrote. “Every time I went to the tailor right there I had to listen to her yapping. Got fed up so I took her to lunch… except the only thing served was buckshot. ”

Shirakko explained the punch to Motherboard, stating that the video had nothing to do with politics and he uploaded it because he thought it was funny.

I know you’re probably expecting some political answer but the truth is it was simply a funny moment from one of my streams which I’ve decided to upload as a separate video, Not sure if it was intentional by Rockstar Games but the NPC is made to be rather annoying, when you try to shop for clothing in the game, your dialogue with the shop keeper keeps being interrupted by her shouting, so I simply wanted to shop in peace, I’m sure that as a gamer you’re familiar with these annoying NPC situations.

Shirakko also stated that he doesn’t agree with the sexist comments, but doesn’t believe in censoring somebody else’s opinion. “I mean obviously I don’t agree with the sexist comments, but there is not much I can do about them, I don’t like censoring people’s opinions, regardless if I like them or not.”

Other gamers have found creative and unique ways to kill the same annoying NPC, with some beating and torturing the suffragette and others feeding her to crocodiles or tying her to train tracks.

Although many people are disturbed by some of the comments, many others defended Shirakko’s video, stating that it was just a game and that most people who randomly kill NPC’s do it just for fun and not to make a political statement. They also reminded the critics that you can also kill, torture and beat KKK members in the game as well, and feel that that offsets the murder of the suffragette woman.

