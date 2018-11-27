Does Red Dead Redemption 2 Online Have Cross-Play?

Red Dead Redemption Online has officially gone into beta, so it’s time to saddle up and start living the outlaw life. Currently available on both Xbox One and PS4, Red Dead Redemption 2’s multiplayer allows users to form posses, compete in competitive modes, and generally interact with the world.

Sadly, there is no cross play component for Red Dead Redemption Online and Rockstar Games have not mentioned adding this feature. Given how rare it is for Sony to offer cross-play, we don’t suspect that PS4 and Xbox One users will be able to play together anytime soon. However, the possible release of a PC version could offer a glimmer of hope for those wanting to play with others on different systems.

Given Microsoft’s push for this function and Fortnite’s massive success, it wouldn’t be surprising if Rockstar decided to follow this path. However, Take-Two’s CEO Strauss Zelnick is clearly in favor of cross-platform play, which gives a little hope for this feature making its way to Red Dead Redemption 2. Since this is Rockstar’s publisher, there is a small chance that they could intergrate this in the future. Even if it is planned we shouldn’t expect to see it anytime soon, especially since Red Dead Redemption Online is still in beta.

