How to Unlock Scarlett in Call of Duty Blackout

Our first set of Zombies characters are finally available in Call of Duty Black Ops 4’s Blackout game mode. With the new update, players can now unlock Scarlett, Bruno, Shaw, and Diego. If you want to rock Scarlett in this mode then you’ll need a bit of luck and skill.

Here’s how to unlock Scarlett in Call of Duty’s Blackout mode:

1. Obtain the Racing Goggles & Scarf

The first step of this character mission requires you to get the Racing Goggles & Scarf. This item is randomly dropped from zombies when they die. You cannot obtain this character item from Supply Drops or Supply Caches, so focus on slaying the undead if you want this skin.

Thankfully, zombies are pretty easy to find since they only spawn in certain locations around the map. The best places to farm the undead are Asylum, Lighthouse, the boxing ring in the small town southeast of Rivertown, and in the diner along the main western road. We suggest not dropping at Asylum since that’s where every usually goes to farm the undead.

2. Kill an Enemy With a Vehicle

Here’s where things get interesting. The next step requires you to kill an enemy while driving a vehicle. This doesn’t just mean down, you have to finish them off with the vehicle too. Because of this, we actually recommend trying to get Scarlett in Solos since you won’t need to worry about finishing the job once they are knocked.

Make sure to use an ATV since they are the easiest to land a vehicle kill with. It’s possible with the jeep, but its slow speed can be a liability unless you’re going downhill. Try to hit people that are focused on other targets since you’re a sitting duck on the back of an ATV. It may take a few attempts, but you only need one vehicle kill for this mission.

3. Finish the Match With the Racing Goggles & Scarf

Like other characters, the last part of this mission involves you just finishing the match with Scarlett’s character item. As long as you have a vehicle kill, you will obtain Scarlett at the end of the match. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose, so don’t fret about your standing.

See Also