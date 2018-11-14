The Complete Weapons List for Fallout 76

Fallout 76 has officially released and players are already out venturing in the wasteland together. While there are a lot of ways to enjoy this title, eventually you’re going to need to defend yourself. Thankfully, Fallout 76 has a massive collection of weapons and devices players can use to fight back the horrors of this new world.

While you can modify and alter virtually every weapon in the game, we are going to solely focus on the base guns and any special ones. We also won’t go over how to obtain each weapon, however, most of these you’ll find just by exploring the world, completing quests, and killing monsters.

Here’s a complete list of every weapon in Fallout 76:

Melee Weapons

Ancient Blade

Assaultron Blade

Baseball Bat

Binoculars

Blade of Bastet

Board

Bowie Knife

Boxing Glove

Camden Whacker

Chainsaw

Chinese Officer Sword

Combat Knife

Commie Whacker

Cultist Blade

Cultist Dagger

Death Tambo

Deathclaw Gauntlet

Drill

Fire Axe

Golf Club

Grant’s Sword

Grognak’s Axe

Guitar Sword

Hatchet

Knuckles

Lead Pipe

Machete

Meat Hook

Meteoric Sword

Mole Miner Gauntlet

Mr. Handy Buzz Blade

Multi-Purpose Axe

Nailer

Pickaxe

Pipe Wrench

Pitchfork

Pole Hook

Pool Cue

Power Fist

Protest Sign

Revolutionary Sword

Ripper

Rolling Pin

Security Baton

Shishkebab

Shovel

Sickle

Ski Sword

Sledgehammer

Spear

Super Sledge

Switchblade

Tire Iron

Walking Cane

War Drum

Weapons

.44 Pistol

10 MM Pistol

10MM Submachine Gun

50 Cal Machine Gun

Anti-Scorched Training Pistol

Assault Rifle

Auto Grenade Launcher

Black Powder Blunderbuss

Black Powder Pistol

Black Powder Rifle

Broadsider

Combat Rifle

Combat Shotgun

Crossbow

Cryolator

Double Barrel Shotgun

The Dragon

Enclave Plasma Gun

Fat Man

Flamer

Flare Gun

Gamma Gun

Gatling Gun

Gatling Laser

Gatling Plasma

Gauss Rifle

Handmade Rifle

Harpoon Gun

Hunting Rifle

Laser Pistol

Lever Action Rifle

Light Machine Gun

M79 Grenade Launcher

Minigun

Missile Launcher

Paddle Ball

Pipe Bolt-Action Pistol

Pipe Pistol

Pipe Revolver Standard Model: Pipe Revolver

Plasma Pistol

Pump Action Shotgun

Radium Rifle

Railway Rifle

Rose’s Syringer

Salvaged Assaultron Head

Single Action Revolver

Submachine Gun

Syringer

Tesla Rifle

Ultracite Gatling Gun

Ultracite Laser Pistol

Voice of Set

Vox Syringer

Western Revolver

Explosives & Throwing Weapons

Baseball Grenade

Cryo Mine

Cryogenic Grenade Dross

Explosive Bair

Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade MIRV

Frag Mine

Hallucigen Gas Grenade

Molotov Cocktail

Nuka Grenade

Nuke Mine

Nuka Quantum Grenade

Orbital Scan Beacon

Orbital Strike Beacon

Plasma Grenade

Plasma Mine

Pulse Grenade

Pulse Mine

Pumpkin Grenade

Throwing Knives

Tomahawk

When deciding on what to use, it’s important to pick guns or melee weapons that fit your playstyle. If you’re focusing on close quarters combat make sure to the Shotgunner perk to buff your shotgun’s damage. Balancing your perks, weapons, and playstyle is critical to developing a strong Vault Dweller in Fallout 76. Make sure to always consider how your character can benefit from the different weapons you find.