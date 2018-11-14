The Complete Weapons List for Fallout 76

Fallout 76 has officially released and players are already out venturing in the wasteland together. While there are a lot of ways to enjoy this title, eventually you’re going to need to defend yourself. Thankfully, Fallout 76 has a massive collection of weapons and devices players can use to fight back the horrors of this new world.
While you can modify and alter virtually every weapon in the game, we are going to solely focus on the base guns and any special ones. We also won’t go over how to obtain each weapon, however, most of these you’ll find just by exploring the world, completing quests, and killing monsters.
Here’s a complete list of every weapon in Fallout 76:
Melee Weapons
- Ancient Blade
- Assaultron Blade
- Baseball Bat
- Binoculars
- Blade of Bastet
- Board
- Bowie Knife
- Boxing Glove
- Camden Whacker
- Chainsaw
- Chinese Officer Sword
- Combat Knife
- Commie Whacker
- Cultist Blade
- Cultist Dagger
- Death Tambo
- Deathclaw Gauntlet
- Drill
- Fire Axe
- Golf Club
- Grant’s Sword
- Grognak’s Axe
- Guitar Sword
- Hatchet
- Knuckles
- Lead Pipe
- Machete
- Meat Hook
- Meteoric Sword
- Mole Miner Gauntlet
- Mr. Handy Buzz Blade
- Multi-Purpose Axe
- Nailer
- Pickaxe
- Pipe Wrench
- Pitchfork
- Pole Hook
- Pool Cue
- Power Fist
- Protest Sign
- Revolutionary Sword
- Ripper
- Rolling Pin
- Security Baton
- Shishkebab
- Shovel
- Sickle
- Ski Sword
- Sledgehammer
- Spear
- Super Sledge
- Switchblade
- Tire Iron
- Walking Cane
- War Drum
Weapons
- .44 Pistol
- 10 MM Pistol
- 10MM Submachine Gun
- 50 Cal Machine Gun
- Anti-Scorched Training Pistol
- Assault Rifle
- Auto Grenade Launcher
- Black Powder Blunderbuss
- Black Powder Pistol
- Black Powder Rifle
- Broadsider
- Combat Rifle
- Combat Shotgun
- Crossbow
- Cryolator
- Double Barrel Shotgun
- The Dragon
- Enclave Plasma Gun
- Fat Man
- Flamer
- Flare Gun
- Gamma Gun
- Gatling Gun
- Gatling Laser
- Gatling Plasma
- Gauss Rifle
- Handmade Rifle
- Harpoon Gun
- Hunting Rifle
- Laser Pistol
- Lever Action Rifle
- Light Machine Gun
- M79 Grenade Launcher
- Minigun
- Missile Launcher
- Paddle Ball
- Pipe Bolt-Action Pistol
- Pipe Pistol
- Pipe Revolver Standard Model: Pipe Revolver
- Plasma Pistol
- Pump Action Shotgun
- Radium Rifle
- Railway Rifle
- Rose’s Syringer
- Salvaged Assaultron Head
- Single Action Revolver
- Submachine Gun
- Syringer
- Tesla Rifle
- Ultracite Gatling Gun
- Ultracite Laser Pistol
- Voice of Set
- Vox Syringer
- Western Revolver
Explosives & Throwing Weapons
- Baseball Grenade
- Cryo Mine
- Cryogenic Grenade Dross
- Explosive Bair
- Frag Grenade
- Frag Grenade MIRV
- Frag Mine
- Hallucigen Gas Grenade
- Molotov Cocktail
- Nuka Grenade
- Nuke Mine
- Nuka Quantum Grenade
- Orbital Scan Beacon
- Orbital Strike Beacon
- Plasma Grenade
- Plasma Mine
- Pulse Grenade
- Pulse Mine
- Pumpkin Grenade
- Throwing Knives
- Tomahawk
When deciding on what to use, it’s important to pick guns or melee weapons that fit your playstyle. If you’re focusing on close quarters combat make sure to the Shotgunner perk to buff your shotgun’s damage. Balancing your perks, weapons, and playstyle is critical to developing a strong Vault Dweller in Fallout 76. Make sure to always consider how your character can benefit from the different weapons you find.
