Krampus & Frozen Legends Bundle Enter Fortnite Today

On Christmas Eve Eve Fortnite has decided to deliver some of the most interesting skins to come into the game all year.

There was a datamine recently that revealed the Frozen Legends skins that will be coming to the game but on tap of that, we were also treated with the Krampus skin.

The Krampus skin comes with a glider and harvesting tool but all of these items are sold separately. If you want to pick everything up you’ll need to shell out 4,000 V-Bucks so it’ll cost you a pretty penny.

The Frozen Legends bundle costs $24.99 but will come with three variations on some old favorites.

Here’s what we can expect from this bundle, if you choose to purchase it:

Frozen Raven outfit & its Frozen Iron Cage back bling – Battle Royale Only

Frozen Red Knight outfit & its Frozen Red Shield back bling – Battle Royale Only

Frozen Love Ranger outfit & its Frozen Love Wings back bling – Battle Royale Only

This bundle is available now it game or through your console’s store.

The item shop updates daily so if there’s anything in today’s shop you want to grab it’ll be best to grab it now while it’s there. Epic Games has shown a tendency to release previously rare items so if you miss out on something the first time you can usually count on it to return in the future.

Here’s a look at everything in today’s item shop:

Krampus (Outfit) – 2,000 V-Bucks

Krampus’ Little Helper (Glider) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Brat Catcher (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Dance Therapy (Emote) – 800 V-Bucks

Hand Signals (Emote) – 500 V-Bucks

Cozy Coaster (Glider) – 800 V-Bucks

Infiltrator (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Bog Ops (Outfit) – 800 V-Bucks

You Shouldn’t Have! (Harvesting Tool) – 500 V-Bucks

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.

