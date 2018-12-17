MTG Ravnica Allegiance Release Date, Cards & More

The second set in the new Ravnica block is just around the corner, so it’s time to dive in and see what secrets we can uncover. Dubbed “Ravnica Allegiance,” this Magic: The Gathering set will focus on the five remaining Guilds that were absent in the Guilds of Ravnica set. Those groups are Gruul, Rakos, Azorius, Orzhov, and Simic, all of which will be included in Ravnica Allegiance.

There’s a lot of information to go through, so here’s everything you need to know about the Ravnica Allegiance set.

(Author’s Note: We will be adding more to this feature as new information is released.)

Ravnica Allegiance Release Date

If you want to get your hands on this set as soon as possible, Ravnica Allegiance will release on January 25. However, you can try the set a bit earlier via the pre-release event which takes place between January 19-20.

Ravnica Allegiance Price

Unlike sets such as Ultimate Masters, Ravnica Allegiance is a moderately priced set. If you’re looking to pre-order this set you shouldn’t need to pay more than $120. Booster Boxes are currently selling online for around $94.99 to $102. Due to the massive printing of the Ravnica sets, users shouldn’t expect a massive spike in prices.

Along with the typical Booster Packs and Fat Packs, Wizards of the Coast will be testing a new “Collector’s Booster” for this set. Priced at $12.99, this special package is only available in Japan and the United States. Included in the Collector’s Booster are 10 Uncommons, 3 Rares/Mythics, and 2 foils of any rarity.

Ravnica Allegiance Mechanics

Five new mechanics will be introduced with Ravnica Allegiance, each of which will be tied to a specific Guild. Over the coming week, Wizards of the Coast will explain each of these new mechanics. At the time of writing this, only the new Rakdos ability has been revealed.

Rakdos Mechanic – Spectacle

The new mechanic for Rakdos is called Spectacle. An alternate mana cost ability, players can only pay the Spectacle cost if an opponent lost life during that turn. This is clearly a mechanic designed for aggressive decks, allowing them to take advantage of the additional benefits that spectacle cards offer.

Ravnica Allegiance Cards

Currently, only a few cards have been spoiled for Ravnica Allegiance. This set will boast 259 cards, not including the unique cards tied to the Planeswalker decks or the Buy-a-Box promo. Here is a look at the new promo cards, along with where to earn each one during the Ravnica Allegiance release.

The Haunt of Hightower – Buy-a-Box

Rakdos Firewheeler – Magic Open House (January 12-13)

Simic Ascendancy – Draft Weekend (January 26-27)

Gate Colossus – Win 10 Magic League Matches

Lavinia, Azorious Renegade – Top finishers during Ravnica Weekend

Mortify – Friday Night Magic

Growth Spiral – Friday Night Magic

Light Up the Stage – Friday Night Magic

Along with these promo cards, two Rakdos focused cards have been spoiled via the new Spectacle mechanic video. We suspect that only a few more cards will be revealed over the coming week, with the main spoilers coming out sometime after the holiday season. Given we are more than a month away from Ravnica Allegiance, there is still a lot of time for Wizards of the Coast to show off their newest set.

