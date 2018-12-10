New Specialist, Guns, & More Coming to Call of Duty Black Ops 4

The first big content drop for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is coming tomorrow and it’s called “Operation Absolute Zero.” Announced earlier today via a new trailer, Absolute Zero is adding a new Specialist, weapons, cosmetic options, and brand new location in the Blackout mode. Free to all players, the main focus of this update is the cosmetic side of the game, but every section is getting some love.

Of course, the biggest draw will be the new Specialist known as Zero. Unlike her fellow Specialists who focus on slaying others, Zero focuses on disruption and sabotaging enemy equipment. This will make her quite potent against heroes with placements like Seraph or Torque. If you want to play as Zero you’ll need to complete Tier 1 in the revamped Black Market.

Blackout is also getting a new addition in the form of the large yacht from the Hijacked multiplayer map. Along with this, developer Treyarch will be adding in an armor repair system, balances to various weapons, and a new armored vehicle called the ARAV. Additionally, new weapons and Specialist outfits will be available for this mode starting tomorrow. Patch notes for these balance changes have not released yet, but we do know guns like the Spitfire and SDM are getting adjusted.

Progression via the Black Market has been reworked as well, with the number of tiers you have to unlock being reduced to 100. There will be new weapons you can obtain such as the Daemon 3XB SMG and SWAT RFT. The Black Market will also feature a variety of cosmetic unlocks and characters for Blackout like Zombies’ Nikolai.

It’s clear that Treyarch is addressing fan concerns about the cosmetic side of Black Ops 4 with this update. With the update being completely free, we suspect this will help give Call of Duty’s multiplayer a shot of adrenaline.

The Operation Absolute Zero update arrives tomorrow on PS4 first.

