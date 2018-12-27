First Pokemon Go EX Raid Pass Wave for 2019 Has Begun

A wave of passes for the first EX Raids of 2019 in Pokemon Go have begun appearing.

Users on The Silph Road Subreddit have announced receiving passes for EX Raids on January 4th and 5th, 2019.

The Raid Boss for these EX Raids will be Attack Form Deoxys, according to Niantic. The developer previously announced that the Mythical Pokemon will come to Raid Battles starting after December 20th. Attack Form Deoxys is similar to Normal Form Deoxys except that it has even more attack and even less defense and stamina, according to GamePress.

You’ll be eligible to receive a pass when you win a regular Raid Battle at a qualifying Gym, according to Niantic. The tag for each Gym will let you know if they can host EX Raids. Each pass comes with the location, date and time of the EX Raid, so make sure you share your pass on social media and organize a group to take on the EX Raid. You can also invite a Ultra or Best Friend to come along with you.

In other news, the Research Breakthrough reward for January and February 2019 will give you a chance of encountering several different Legendary Pokemon. Just like with the Research Breakthrough reward for December, you get a randomly selected Legendary Pokemon to catch every time you make a breakthrough. Breakthroughs are made by completing seven different Field Research tasks on seven different days. The full list of Legendary Pokemon you can encounter in January and February hasn’t been specified, but Lugia and Ho-Oh have been confirmed by Niantic to make an appearance.

The year 2019 is around the corner, and it’s already looking to be legendary! When you reach a Research Breakthrough in January and February, you’ll have the chance to encounter several Legendary Pokémon, including Lugia and Ho-Oh! pic.twitter.com/r0Q6DTqoOD — Pokémon GO is ready to #GOBattle❗ (@PokemonGoApp) December 27, 2018

Did you receive an EX Raid Pass for January 2019? Let us know in the comment section below.

