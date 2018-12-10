How to Get the Mystery Box for Meltan in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Let’s Go launched last month for the Nintendo Switch but its influence from Pokemon Go was evident.

Gone was the traditional battle style with a wild Pokemon but instead it was the catching mechanic you could find in Pokemon Go. For many fans, this was a major change but it proved to work pretty well.

Players are able to link their Pokemon Go account to Pokemon Let’s Go to transfer Alolan Pokemon over which is an added benefit to the Pokemon Go players out there. Pokemon Let’s Go is returning the favor by offering the Mystery Box to Pokemon Go players who link their account to Pokemon Let’s Go.

The Mystery Box’s effect has grown stronger! Now when you use the Mystery Box, even more Meltan will appear for you to encounter. You can get the Mystery Box by connecting #PokemonGO to #PokemonLetsGo on your Nintendo Switch! pic.twitter.com/iHTygu7LQ0 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 10, 2018

This Mystery Box will cause more Meltans to spawn in Pokemon Go which will, in turn, give you more opportunities to catch this Pokemon. You don’t need to the Mystery Box for Meltan to spawn but it is certainly an added bonus.

This bonus will only apply to players who own Pokemon Let’s Go on their Nintendo Switch and it seems to be a way to reward players for supporting Pokemon on another platform.

To link the two games together you first have to reach Fuchsia City in Pokemon Let’s Go and enter the GO Park. This is pretty far into the game so you won’t be able to pick up Pokemon Let’s Go and expect to get a box very quickly. The GO Park is where you’d normally find the Safari Zone in Pokemon Red, Blue and Yellow.

Once you have the ability to pair the games together, hit the pause button in Pokemon Let’s Go, go into Options, select “Open Pokemon Go Settings” and agree to pair the game with a Pokemon Go account.

Now you have to open up Pokemon Go, go to Settings, then Nintendo Switch near the bottom. On the next screen, select “Connect to Nintendo Switch”. If everything is working properly you should see the Switch and you will be able to connect to it.

