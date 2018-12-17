MTG Ravnica Allegiance Cards and Rakdos Mechanic Revealed

Ravnica Allegiance is the next set coming to Magic: The Gathering and Wizards of the Coast have begun spoiling the new cards. While some of the promos leaked ahead of time, today we got a clearer look at these cards, along with two new ones. Additionally, players can earn a premium Guild-specific Basic Land card for participating in the Ravnica Week on February 16 and 17.

Here’s a look at the Ravnica Allegiance promo cards and how to get them:

The Haunt of Hightower

This legendary vampire is Ravnica Allegiance’s Buy-a-Box promo. You can get this card for purchasing a box and picking up either during the pre-release or on the January 25 release. Like previous Buy-a-Box promos, this card won’t be in the set, so if you want this card you’ll either need to purchase a booster box or buy it as a single.

Rakdos Firewheeler

One of three event promo cards, Radkos Firewheeler is available during the Magic: The Gathering Open House on January 12-13. It’s still unclear if you just get this card for attending or if you have to bring a friend to earn Rakdos Firewheeler.

Simic Ascendancy

When it comes to chase Ravnica Allegiance promos, we suspect that Simic Ascendancy will be near the top of the list. Given to players who attend the January 26-27 Draft Weekend. This card is certainly destined to become a Commander staple and the alternate art is absolutely gorgeous. If you are looking to pick up any promo card, we recommend going for this one.

Gate Colossus

Did you think there wasn’t going to be a janky Gate card? Gate Colossus is available to players who have completed at least 10 matches during the Magic League. Don’t fret, if you can’t participate in 10 Magic League matches, you can always purchase this card online – we don’t expect it to fetch a high price.

Lavinia, Azorious Renegade

The top finishers during any event in the Ravnica Weekend will earn Lavinia, Azorious Renegade. Of course, this will depend on if your store hosts any competitive events where this card would be rewarded. Make sure to check with your Local Game Store to see if they will be handing out this card.

Friday Night Magic Cards

Mortify, Growth Spiral, and Light Up the Stage are the first three Friday Night Magic promos. Starting on January 18, these cards are obtainable by participating in your local FMN. Given how popular Mortify is, expect this to be the big promo card during the Ravnica Allegiance FMN season.

New Rakdos Mechanic – Spectacle

The new mechanic for the Cult of Rakdos is called Spectacle. This is an alternate mana cost ability that is only available if an opponent lost some life. However, this mechanic does not change when you can cast a card, only for how much and what happens when you play it.

So if your opponent loses life on their turn you cannot cast Rix Maadi Reveler because he does not have Flash. Given Rakdos is all about dealing damage, we suspect that this mechanic will work perfectly with the Guild’s main strategy. Additionally, Spectacle will work wonders in an aggressive Boros or Gruul deck.

As for the rest of the new mechanics, users can expect to see them revealed this week. Ravnica Allegiance is set to release on January 25.