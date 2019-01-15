How to Get the Bite of the Fox Iron Banner Sniper in Destiny 2

The first Iron Banner of 2019 is officially underway and Destiny 2 players are taking to the Crucible to prove their skills. Like previous events, Lord Saladin is offering a host of special weapons tied to this event and this week he is giving away the Bite of the Fox sniper rifle and The Heroe’s Burden SMG.

Thankfully, earning these guns isn’t that difficult, but it will take a bit of time since you need to complete a bounty during this week’s Iron Banner. The first and most consistent method is by finishing the All in a Week’s Work bounty and then purchase the gun directly from Lord Saladin in The Tower. To finish this bounty you just need to kill a lot of Guardians in Iron Banner, so this shouldn’t take a ton of time.

Additionally, you’ll need to obtain 10 Iron Banner Tokens and 10 Legendary Shards. Since turning in the All in a Week’s Work bounty gives you 25 Tokens, you should be able to buy this gun from him right away. Remember, this will be a static roll, but the combination of Opening Shot and Snapshot Sights makes it a very potent PvP weapon.

For those wanting a different roll, this weapon has a chance to randomly drop when turning in an Iron Banner bounty or at the end of Iron Banner matches. There’s no guarantee you’ll get this gun, but for those wanting a different setup, this is your only option.

