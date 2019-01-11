Fortnite Ark Outfit Hits Item Shop Today

After a day off from new cosmetics Epic Games has returned with a brand-new Legendary outfit in the item shop today.

As part of today’s Fortnite item shop update, players can now get their hands on the Ark outfit along with the Virtue pickaxe. These two items together are 2,800 V-Bucks but luckily you are able to purchase them separately if you don’t want to shell out that many V-Bucks at once.

If look close enough at the new Ark outfit you might start to see some resemblance to a certain Overwatch support character.

Outside of the new harvesting tool and outfit the item shop is pretty light today as there are only six other items in it today. Since the holidays ended Epic Games has slowed down in the new skins department.

Some old favorites have returned today such as the Llama Bell emote which is designed after the infamous “More Cowbell” Saturday Night Live skit.

Fill the battlefield with light. 😇 The new Ark Outfit and Virtue Pickaxe are available now! pic.twitter.com/fu1MnwzyqN — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 11, 2019

Here’s everything in today’s item shop:

Ark (Outfit) – 2,000 V-Bucks

Virtue (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Llama Bell (Emote) – 800 V-Bucks

Aerobic Assassin (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Radiant Striker (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Spectre (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Scorecard (Emote) – 200 V-Bucks

Wasp (Glider) – 500 V-Bucks

The Fortnite item shop updates daily but sometimes skins will hang around for more than a day. Our best advice is if you see something you like in the shop it’s probably worth it to pick it up before the shop updates and it’s gone.

Epic Games has shown a tendency to bring popular skins back, even ones that haven’t been seen in a long time such as the Skull Trooper and Red Knight so never say never to a skin making a return.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also