Fortnite Adds New Snowfoot Outfit in Item Shop Update

The holidays have officially ended but that doesn’t mean Fortnite has slowed down with its winter-themed skins.

The new Snowfoot outfit has appeared in the item shop today after taking a break from new items yesterday. This new outfit will cost players 1,500 V-Bucks but comes with a 500 V-Buck pickaxe that will be needed if players want to complete the set.

All in all, it will cost players 2,000 V-Bucks which is a pretty hefty price if players are stingy with their V-Bucks. The shop is pretty light on content today so it might be worth holding onto your V-Bucks for another day unless you’re a big fan of the Snowfoot outfit.

There will surely be plenty more winter-themed skins to come into the game in the future so don’t fret if you haven’t found anything to your liking as of yet. The item shop updates daily so if you see anything in there today that you want it’s important to pick it up sooner rather than later.

There were a lot of good Christmas skins introduced last month so if you liked those then there’s a good chance you’ll like what the game has to offer in the future.

Here’s everything it today’s item shop:

Snowfoot (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Inverted Blade (Harvesting Tool) – 500 V-Bucks

Junkjet (Glider) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Living Large (Emote) – 500 V-Bucks

Airheart (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Sash Sergeant (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Gun Show (Emote) – 200 V-Bucks

Tree Splitter (Harvesting Tool) – 500 V-Bucks

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also