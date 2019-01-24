How to Arm the C4 in Resident Evil 2 Remake

Sure shooting and stabbing the undead is fun, but sometimes you just want to blow things up. With the remake of Resident Evil 2, players will have the choice of playing as either Leon or Claire. If you pick the former, you’ll need to eventually find the parts to detonate some that has been left on the wall in the West Storage Room on the third floor.

In order to detonate the C4, you will need to obtain some batteries and the Electronic Device. You can only find the Electronic Device once you obtain the bolt cutters. These can be found by the door right after the helicopter crashes into the RCPD building. Grab them and head back to the Operations Room on the other side of the building. Once you’re in this room, go the chained up door and use the bolt cutters to open it up. You will find the Electronic Device sitting on the table.

To get the batteries, you will need to use the circular valve you pick up in the East Office and bring it to the Shower Room. Turn the steam off and then fight your way to the S.T.A.R.S. Office. You can find the batteries in the small office on the table. Now go into your inventory and combine the Electronic Device and the batteries. From here, return to the West Storage Room and place your completed Electronic Device on the C4 and take cover!

After the dust settles you will be able to unlock another medallion, but be careful because a Licker will spawn. Make sure to use flashbangs and your shotgun to quickly dispatch it. Don’t worry about the dead bodies in the room, there aren’t any zombies hanging around.

See Also