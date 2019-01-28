How to Unlock New Keyblades in Kingdom Hearts 3

Keyblades are one of the most iconic video game weapons, so it’s no surprise that Kingdom Hearts 3 is filled with a bunch of new ones to collect. Obtainable through a variety of different methods, these blades possess unique abilities that can give you a serious edge in combat. While you will only have one to start, others are simply unlocked by playing the game.

Without diving into the spoilers, the vast majority of Keyblades are simply unlocked by beating the different worlds you visit. After slaying the final boss of each area, you’ll be awarded a new Keyblade that is instantly added to your inventory. Each of these Keyblades has a special transformation or ability that allows the wielder to approach combat in unique ways.

Additionally, there are three Keyblades tied to where and what system you pre-order Kingdom Hearts 3 on. These include the Midnight Blue for PS4, Phantom Green for Xbox One, and Dawn til Dusk for Amazon. Users can also craft a special Keyblade, but this will take a lot of time and resources to make. Plus you won’t have the option right away, so don’t worry about it if you’re just starting.

Once you have a new Keyblade you can open up your menu and equip it to Sora. He can hold up to three Keyblades at any time, each of which can be swapped out in real-time by pressing left on the D-Pad. Having a good balance of Keyblades is important since you never know what type of enemies or bosses Kingdom Hearts 3 will throw at you.

See Also