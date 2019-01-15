MTG Arena Receiving Duplicate Protection & Ravnica Allegiance

The new details about the 0.11 update for MTG Arena have been revealed. Announced via a video on Magic: The Gathering’s official Youtube page, Principal Game Designer Chris Clay walked viewers through the upcoming changes. While this game has not fully released yet, it’s clear the developers are listening and addressing fan concerns.

One of the biggest has been duplicate protection when opening packs. Once the 0.11 update rolls out, players will begin obtaining Mythics and Rares they don’t already own. If someone owns every Mythic and Rare in the set, those cards will be converted into gems, which can be spent at the store. This should help a lot of people expand their library so they can upgrade and improve their constructed decks.

Another big feature that will be rolling out soon is the inclusion of the Ravnica Allegiance set. For the unfamiliar, this is the newest set coming to Magic: The Gathering and it focuses on the Orzhov, Gruul, Simic, Azorious, and Rakdos guilds. There are a ton of new cards in this set and players can start using them on January 17.

Finally, once the second ranked season starts on February 1, MTG Arena will now have “Best-of-Three” matches. This means players will be able to use their sideboard and swap out cards between games. Typically, this is how most sanction events and formats play, so it’s nice that MTG Arena is finally incorporating it. The 0.11 update will begin to roll out on January 17, so make sure to look out for it.

