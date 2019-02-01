Pokemon Go Moveset Changes with New Sinnoh Pokemon

New movesets have been added to certain Pokemon in Pokemon Go.
The new moves can be obtained with a TM, according to Niantic. They don’t appear to replace any current moves, according to Serebii.
User FinchyNZ on The Silph Road Subreddit have already compiled a list of the new moves added to the movesets of Pokemon.
Here’s the list of Pokemon Go Moveset changes below:
Arbok – Dragon Tail
Clefable – Meteor Mash
Ninetails – Psyshock
Wigglytuff – Ice Beam
Alakazam – Fire Punch
Machamp – Rock Slide
Muk – Thunder Punch
Weezing – Thunder Bolt
Starmie – Thunder & Ice Beam
Jynx – Focus Blast
Kabutops – Waterfall
Aerodactyl – Rock Slide
Snorlax – Outrage
Ampharos – Power Gem
Ursaring – Shadow Claw
Mantine – Bullet Seed
Houndoom – Flamethrower
Donphan – Mud Slap
Miltank – Thunder Bolt & Ice Beam
Raikou – Shadow Ball
Entei – Iron Head
Suicune – Ice Beam
Ho-Oh – Hidden Power
Ludicolo – Ice Beam
Chimecho – Psyshock
Salamence – Bite
Deoxys (Def + Speed) – Thunderbolt
Luxray – Hidden Power
Roserade – Grass Knot
Honchkrow – Sky Attack
Drapion – Bite
Magmarotar – Psychic
Togekiss – Flamethrower
Porygon Z – Blizzard
Alolan Ninetails – Psyshock
Alolan Muk – Snarl
The changes give Pokemon like Roserade, Honchkrow, Kabutops and Aerodactyl a direct upgrade. It also gives Pokemon like Machamp, Jynx, Suicune and Togekiss a decent secondary Charge Move to check Pokemon they’re weak to.
Honchkrow in particular gets a huge upgrade with Sky Attack, turning it into one of the strongest flying-types in the game just behind Sky Attack Moltres. Roserade also gets a great upgrade with Grass Knot because while Solar Beam deals slightly more damage according to GamePress, Grass Knot comes out faster and is way more flexible as a two bar Charge Move. Hidden Power Ho-Oh could also be a blessing. One of the biggest things holding back the Legendary Pokemon is the lack of a fire-type Quick Move, and Hidden Power can be fire-type. However, the typing of the move is random, according to Pokemon Go Hub. Snorlax with Outrage is also pretty interesting unless you already have Body Slam or Hyper Beam.
The new moves come with the introduction of new Sinnoh evolutions and Pokemon in Pokemon Go. A full list of all the new Pokemon added can be found here.
Niantic also said that Raid Bosses in tier three, four and five Raid Battles will receive increased health. Certain moves will also receive damage changes, though it hasn’t been specified which moves will be strengthened or weakened.
Below is the list of moves that will be rebalanced:
Fast Attacks:
Waterfall
Smackdown
Shadow Claw (Energy increase)
Razor Leaf
Confusion
Frost Breath
Ice Shard
Charged Attacks:
Body Slam
Iron Head
Dazzling Gleam
Psyshock
In addition, the damage from Ice Beam will be the new baseline for Thunderbolt and Flamethrower. The damage from Ice Punch, Fire Punch and Thunder Punch will be the same across.
