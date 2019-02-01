Pokemon Go Moveset Changes with New Sinnoh Pokemon

New movesets have been added to certain Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

The new moves can be obtained with a TM, according to Niantic. They don’t appear to replace any current moves, according to Serebii.

User FinchyNZ on The Silph Road Subreddit have already compiled a list of the new moves added to the movesets of Pokemon.

Here’s the list of Pokemon Go Moveset changes below:

Arbok – Dragon Tail

Clefable – Meteor Mash

Ninetails – Psyshock

Wigglytuff – Ice Beam

Alakazam – Fire Punch

Machamp – Rock Slide

Muk – Thunder Punch

Weezing – Thunder Bolt

Starmie – Thunder & Ice Beam

Jynx – Focus Blast

Kabutops – Waterfall

Aerodactyl – Rock Slide

Snorlax – Outrage

Ampharos – Power Gem

Ursaring – Shadow Claw

Mantine – Bullet Seed

Houndoom – Flamethrower

Donphan – Mud Slap

Miltank – Thunder Bolt & Ice Beam

Raikou – Shadow Ball

Entei – Iron Head

Suicune – Ice Beam

Ho-Oh – Hidden Power

Ludicolo – Ice Beam

Chimecho – Psyshock

Salamence – Bite

Deoxys (Def + Speed) – Thunderbolt

Luxray – Hidden Power

Roserade – Grass Knot

Honchkrow – Sky Attack

Drapion – Bite

Magmarotar – Psychic

Togekiss – Flamethrower

Porygon Z – Blizzard

Alolan Ninetails – Psyshock

Alolan Muk – Snarl

The changes give Pokemon like Roserade, Honchkrow, Kabutops and Aerodactyl a direct upgrade. It also gives Pokemon like Machamp, Jynx, Suicune and Togekiss a decent secondary Charge Move to check Pokemon they’re weak to.

Honchkrow in particular gets a huge upgrade with Sky Attack, turning it into one of the strongest flying-types in the game just behind Sky Attack Moltres. Roserade also gets a great upgrade with Grass Knot because while Solar Beam deals slightly more damage according to GamePress, Grass Knot comes out faster and is way more flexible as a two bar Charge Move. Hidden Power Ho-Oh could also be a blessing. One of the biggest things holding back the Legendary Pokemon is the lack of a fire-type Quick Move, and Hidden Power can be fire-type. However, the typing of the move is random, according to Pokemon Go Hub. Snorlax with Outrage is also pretty interesting unless you already have Body Slam or Hyper Beam.

The new moves come with the introduction of new Sinnoh evolutions and Pokemon in Pokemon Go. A full list of all the new Pokemon added can be found here.

Niantic also said that Raid Bosses in tier three, four and five Raid Battles will receive increased health. Certain moves will also receive damage changes, though it hasn’t been specified which moves will be strengthened or weakened.

Below is the list of moves that will be rebalanced:

Fast Attacks:

Waterfall

Smackdown

Shadow Claw (Energy increase)

Razor Leaf

Confusion

Frost Breath

Ice Shard

Charged Attacks:

Body Slam

Iron Head

Dazzling Gleam

Psyshock

In addition, the damage from Ice Beam will be the new baseline for Thunderbolt and Flamethrower. The damage from Ice Punch, Fire Punch and Thunder Punch will be the same across.

