How to Get the Shotgun in Resident Evil 2 Remake

There are a ton of terrifying creatures roaming Racoon City, so it’s important to arm yourself in Resident Evil 2 remake. If you are playing as Leon, you will be able to obtain the shotgun in the GCPD pretty early on. While it will require a bit of backtracking, you should make getting this gun one of your top priorities.

In order to get the shotgun, you will need to first get the Weapon’s Locker Key. This can be only be found after you’ve obtained the Spade Key on the third floor of the RCPD. Once you’ve grabbed the key, make your way back to the Main Hall and go to the second floor Waiting Room. Use the Spade Key to unlock the door then enter the hallway.

From here, take a left and enter the first room on your right. Inside there should be a statue along with the Weapon’s Locker Key on the chair. Now make your way back to the Main Hall and go to the first floor. Backtrack to the Safety Deposit Room either the long way or the short cut you can unlock with the Spade Key. Go to the back of the room and swipe the key card to unlock the shotgun and some ammo.

This is a very powerful close range weapon and it’s perfect for taking down special mutants or hordes of the undead. Remember, this will take up an inventory slot, so plan accordingly when going for the shotgun.

See Also