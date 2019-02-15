What is the Level Cap in Apex Legends?

In Apex Legends you gain experience and level up after each map, starting from level one.

Leveling up earns players Apex Packs and Legend Tokens and you do it just by playing, however, winning games and getting kills will earn you more experience.

The game hasn’t been out for very long but we imagine some of the more avid players are a pretty high level by now.

You might be wondering what the level cap is and what happens when you reach it, so we’ve got you covered there.

According to the FAQ page for Apex Legends, the level cap is currently 100 but players will still earn Legend Tokens through gaining XP in matches.

This means that even though you’ve reached the cap, there’s still a reason to keep on playing and grinding.

Here’s what EA writes about the level cap:

Players can increase their Player Level by earning XP from playing matches. Each time a player levels up, they will earn rewards like an Apex Pack, Legend Tokens, or both. Player Level caps at 100. After reaching Level 100, players can earn additional Legend Tokens by gaining enough XP during matches.

The first season of Apex Legends begins in March and will come with a Battle Pass. It’s unclear what will happen to your player level at the point.

Fortnite, for example, levels up both your Battle Pass and your player level each season so we could see something similar in Apex Legends.

We don’t yet know what will be coming with the Battle Pass once it launches so you’ll have to stay tuned for that. We can confirm it will be a mixture of seasonal cosmetics and Apex Packs and will not include exclusive Legends.

What we do know is Apex Legends has taken the battle royale world by storm and has consistently topped Fortnite on Twitch since its release, proving it has some staying power.

Apex Legends is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

