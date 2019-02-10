5 Crypto Trillionaire Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Everyone wants to be a real-world trillionaire, right?

That impossible dream may be just that – a dream. But Crypto Trillionaire gives you the mobile means needed to become a major cash earner. This tap-happy simulator is all about earning as much money as possible in order to increase your financial status and unlock the best things money buy. With our assistance, you’ll amass millions and millions of cash in no time! It’s time to show the world just how wealthy you truly are.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Crypto Trillionaire:

Download the Crypto Trillionaire APK here.

1. Double Tapping is the Way to Rack up Cash the Fastest

• Crypto Trillionaire comes from the devs at Tapinator Inc. which should give you an idea of what their new game entails – tapping till your fingers bleed! Well, not really. Anyways, a single finger tap won’t yield the huge cash intake you’re looking for. In order to maximize your earnings via tapping, tap furiously with both of your thumbs.

• Not only is this the most comfortable way to play, it simply works a lot better than any other finger tapping combination. Once you rack up some millions, purchasing one of those Hype-bonuses increases your earned income percentage in a very major way. Hype boosts are quite nice when combined with your finger tapping action. Realistically, it’s possible to only purchase one Hype boost at a time.

2. Constantly Upgrade Your Miners and Crypto Stats

• Since this is an idle type of game, you can rest your fingers and let the game earn money for you. The Miners you buy and upgrade help you acquire even more income over time. You’ll want to upgrade the USB-Miner the most since it helps you earn offline income. Upgrading each Miner to intervals of 25, 50, 100 and so on grants you a massive increase in the income you’ll earn per second.

• Another important facet of the game you can upgrade are your Crypto stats. You can unlock new coins that increase the amount of dollars earned per coin. Always make sure you have enough cash to level up your Tap Level five times in a row to earn that next coin. While you’re online, focus on upgrading your Miners. And set aside your offline earnings to boost up your Crypto Tap Level to unlock those new valuable coins.

3. Head into the Fame Menu to Keep Track of Your Trophies

• So the Fame tab is home to the Trophies board, which pretty much works as the game’s Achievements system. Tap on each one to see the complete description for each Trophy task and keep a close eye on the completion percentage to see how close you are to fulfilling each one.

• Gems are passed on to you for completing each Trophy goal, plus new ones open up once you finish off previous ones. Save up those gems! You’ll want to reach 100 gems total so you can purchase the best permanent power-up in the game – the Crypto Boost +20-percent! This one boosts your overall income to unfathomable levels. Don’t waste any of your earned gems on any boosts beforehand, by the way. Once you purchase that aforementioned permanent, go on a boosts spending spree with your newly earned gems!

4. Keep a Close Eye Out for Moving Vehicles

• The lone road next to your humble abode (which won’t be so humble anymore once you rack up some extra cash) is a location you should pay close attention to. Vehicles drive by every now and then – some of them offer up a nice cash/gem payout or earnings boosters once you tap on ’em. The most rewarding vehicles of all are the trucks that house up to three containers on them.

• Remember – you need to tap on those big trucks three times in order to claim every bit of cash/gems its containers hold. This method of vehicle tapping can grant you up to 25 gems per day. As for the ice cream truck and tank (yes, a tank actually appears in the game) that pop up every now and then, no funds come your way after tapping on either of them. Just tap on them in order to get closer to completing the Trophy goals that require to you to tap on a certain number of vehicles.

5. Never Pass up the Chance to Double Your Earnings!

• It’s always possible to double the earnings you receive after logging back into the game just by watching a video advertisement. Just sit through that seconds long ad every time to make the most of your time spent away from the game. The same video ad viewing method also applies to answering messages and doubling the rewards you earn every time you spin the prize wheel.

