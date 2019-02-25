5 Epic Seven Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

One of the newest mobile games has been labeled as a “playable anime.” And that game is Epic Seven.

This anime-stylized RPG transports players into the 7th World, a plane of existence plagued by evil. Thankfully, you’ll be put in control of managing a cast of memorable warriors who fight for the greater good. Epic Seven’s plotline is bolstered by strong RPG gameplay elements, such as fun party composition mechanics, intense battles, and massive guild wars. Thanks to the creative developers behind this hit mobile RPG, we have a guide full of tips for incoming players. Heed the advice listed below and you’ll have no problem braving the many beasts and rival guilds that inhabit Epic Seven’s world!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Epic Seven:

Download the Epic Seven APK here.

1. Get in Tune with Each Character Class – Tank, Dealer, Supporter, and Healer

• One of the more enjoyable aspects of Epic Seven is getting to experiment with the composition of your team. Enemies will usually attack the Hero at the front of your team at a higher frequency than the rest, so it’s best to make sure that Hero is a tank (Knight/Warrior). Dealers (Mage/Thief) capable of quick and powerful attacks, plus healers and supporters will be much safer in this case.

• However, this isn’t the only possible party composition. Often you can place Soul Weavers at the front who are capable of playing roles as both tank and healer, while powerful dealers behind them end the battle in a quicker fashion. If you prefer a much slower but safer method, you can also combine two tanks and two healers. Consider your play style as you create your own team!

2. Equip Each Warrior Class with the Right Equipment

• Epic Seven offers six different kinds of equipment: Weapons, Helmets, Armor, Boots, Necklaces, and Rings. You can equip these in sets of two or four to provide additional boosts to character stats, which ends up making your play experience a lot easier to handle.

• Different combinations are recommended for different Heroes – For Knights and Warriors, you can equip Health Set and Defense Set to provide greater HP. For Thieves and Mages, you can equip Attack Set and Critical Set to increase damage. For Rangers and Soul Weavers, you can equip Speed Set to boost healing and support abilities.

3. Expertly Utilize Buffs and Debuffs

• It’s very important to understand how the various buffs and debuffs used by monsters and Heroes work. All buffs and debuffs last for a limited amount of turns, as indicated by the number on their icon. Buffs include barriers that can protect allies or increases to stats such as Attack or Defense.

• Debuffs on the other hand can decrease these stats or even paralyze enemies completely. Being able to time buffs and debuffs correctly and quickly dispelling debuffs on yourself and buffs on your enemies, will be of a great advantage to you in battle.

4. Know Your Elemental Strengths and Weaknesses!

• There are five different elements – Fire, Ice, Earth, Light, and Dark – that all complement each other. Fire is super effective against Earth, Earth is super effective against Ice, Ice is super effective against Fire, and Light and Dark are each super effective against the other.

• An elemental advantage will provide benefits like greater accuracy and increased damage, while an elemental disadvantage means a higher chance that an attack will miss and decreased damage. This is very important when fighting against other Heroes in the Arena or against more powerful enemies.

5. Fight Alongside Supporters and Join a Guild

• During Adventure or Side Stories, there can often be times where you get stuck on powerful enemies. This difficulty can be overcome by trying again with a different combination team, grinding earlier stages to level up your Heroes, or improving their equipment. Unfortunately, sometimes not even this is enough. Rather than giving up, you can enlist the help of a Supporter to fight by your side. You can tag them in at any point or have them automatically replace the first of your Heroes to die. These Supporters can be chosen from a list that appears when you first enter a stage.

• Joining a Guild can improve your life in Epic Seven significantly. You can communicate with other Guild members via chat to learn how to improve your Heroes and request various items you need. You will also gain access to a Guild “Member Shop” where you can purchase MolaGora Seeds, Catalysts, and other materials necessary for your Heroes’ growth. To purchase items in the Member Shop you need Brave Crests, a currency that can be earned by donating gold to the Guild and or sending Aid to Guild members.

