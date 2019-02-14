How to Get Ethanol in Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry New Dawn is the latest entry in this long-running FPS franchise. Set years after the climactic events of Far Cry 5, players get to explore the post-apocalyptic version of Hope County, Montana. Since society has collapsed, a new currency has taken prominence that users will need to seek out if they want to upgrade their base. Here’s how to get ethanol and what it’s used for in Far Cry New Dawn.

How to Get Ethanol

For being the end of the world, ethanol is pretty easy to come by. Given out for liberating Outposts, players will end up obtaining the majority of their ethanol from completing this activity. These Highwaymen controlled bases can scale up to three times in difficulty with each tier offering more rewards and ethanol. You will also obtain bonus ethanol if you can complete the outpost without raising the alarm and going unnoticed. Because of this, we strongly recommend using stealth when assaulting these compounds.

Another, less consistent way to obtain ethanol is by ransacking supply drops. Periodically as you explore New Dawn, Highwaymen planes will drop a large supply crate that’s full of useful items. These crates always give around 35 ethanol, so make sure to look out for the yellow smoke when you hear a plane flying by.

What to Use Ethanol For

Ethanol is solely tied to your home base at Prosperity. This is one of the core consumables used to when upgrading facilities, so it’s vital that you stockpile it. Since there are certain points in the game where you cannot advanced without upgrading your base, you will need to get ethanol.

Additionally, you can use ethanol to upgrade the helicopter in the back of prosperity. This will allow you to go on different Expeditions, which typically give very high tier loot. You’ll need a couple thousand barrels of ethanol to fully upgrade your base, so make sure to complete every outpost you come across in Far Cry New Dawn.