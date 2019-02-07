How to unlock new trackers in Apex Legends

There is a lot of hype surrounding the launch of Apex Legends and rightfully so.

Respawn, the developers of the Titanfall series, dropped Apex Legends earlier this week with no marketing and no mention, but that hasn’t stopped the game from gaining popularity.

The game has been a mega-hit on Twitch which has certainly helped spread awareness to it.

If you’ve decided to download the game then we’ve got you covered with some of the questions you may have.

Instead of having a traditional stats page, Apex Legends tracks stats for certain Legends. You’ll be able to put these various stats on your tracker so when you get into a match, three different stats will appear to your teammates.

Kills are there by default but you’ll have to unlock two others by other means.

Playing matches and leveling up will unlock more crafting materials. These materials can be used for a variety of things but if you’re here then you probably want to unlock trackers with them.

To unlock trackers you’ll have to select your Legend, head over to the Banners tab, scroll down to the Trackers and there you’ll have an assortment of things to choose from.

Some Trackers do cost more material than others so that’s something you’ll want to be aware of.

You’ll have to do this with each and every Legend so you’ll either need to grind a lot or just get used to having empty Tracker spots for a little while.

If you’re playing with a consistent group then you’ve probably found a “main” by now so just stick to that and then move on to the next once you’re done unlocking everything for that Legend.

Apex Legends is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

