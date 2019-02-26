Jumpmaster Tips & Tricks for Apex Legends

There are a ton of important mechanics you have to master in Apex Legends, but one of the most vital is being the Jumpmaster. Unlike other battle royale games, the Jumpmaster decides when the entire squad drops and leads them to wherever they land. While you can break off, typically most teams will stick together for the majority of the flight. Here are some tips and tricks for being the Jumpmaster and dropping in Apex Legends.

1) Watch For Enemies

Even though this mainly a job for your teammates, it’s still important that you are aware of other squads around you. Typically you’ll have 1 to 2 other teams with you, so knowing where and when they land could save your team. Unless you’re cramped for space, don’t drop right next to another team. Fighting for guns and items is a recipe for disaster.

Additionally, make sure to use your ping button to let other squadmates know if someone if near them. Despite not being able to ping the sky, it still serves as a nice way to alert your squadmates about others.

2) Know When to Jump

Judging the distance of a jump is one of the hardest things to do as a Jumpmaster if you’re just starting out. A good rule of thumb is that you can typically land in a specific zone if you’re a little over 800 meters away. To know the distance of a location either ping it on the map or by looking at it when you’re flying in the ship.

In our experience, most of the teams end up dropping during the first half of the flight. You can keep track of how many have launched by watching the number at the top of the screen. It will go down in increments of three as teams launch. This makes keeping track of how many teams have deployed quite easy.

3) How to Drop

Now that you’re soaring through the air, it’s time to master the art of flying. On the left of your screen is a gauge that shows your current velocity. It will either go up or down depending on how fast you’re going. Typically you want to maintain between 130 and 140 SPD, especially if you are aiming for a drop zone far away.

In order to increase your speed, aim to the ground until your speed his around 130 and then pull up. This will level you out and let your team maintain their momentum for a little bit. You’ll need to keep repeating this process, however, it will bring you closer to the ground each time. Additionally, if you’re dropping in a location right below you just go straight down. Just make sure you pick out a good landing spot for your squad.

4) It’s Okay to Fly Solo

If you take anything away from this guide, let it be this. Breakaway from your Jumpmaster when you get close to the drop zone. While it’s great that the Jumpmaster can lead you to a location, you’ll want to separate when you’re about 200 meters away. This ensures that you and your teammates are not fighting for loot in the same area.

The only exception to this rule is if the area has an enemy team. You’ll want to at least be around each other if a firefight breaks out and not scattered across the drop zone. Make sure to ping where you are landing so your allies know what’s open!

