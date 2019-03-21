How to Kill the Chained Ogre in Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

There are a lot of fearsome enemies in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but one of the first challenges you’ll face is the Chained Ogre. Found very early on in the game, this towering monstrosity can quickly kill your shinobi with only a few hits. Thankfully, there are a few methods and one prosthetic tool that can make this fight a breeze.

First off, we strongly recommend you get the Flame Vent tool before you pick a fight with the Ogre. This can be found in the “flashback” sequence that’s triggered when you use the bell that the old woman gives you before the Outskirts Wall – Gate Path idol. Once you arrive at the Hirata Estate, head to the right and go towards the large fire that’s surrounded by some guards. You can find the tool for the Flame Vent in the actual fire.

Now that you have this tool, get it equipped and then head towards the Chained Ogre. We recommend taking out the two guards at the foot of the stairs before you engage the ogre. Once the ogre sees you, rush towards him and strike this behemoth as many times as possible before he breaks free. There’s a small window where you can get some free damage before the ogre is free to attack.

Now back off and wait for to come to you. He will typically try to charge and grapple you via one of his two Perilous Attacks. Dodge these at all costs since they deal a ton of damage and you cannot block them. Wait until the ogre either tries to elbow or kick you, as they leave his sides open for some easy shots. Additionally, the Flame Vent will stun the ogre and make him very vulnerable to attacks for a few seconds.

If you manage to set him on fire, do not hesitate to rush in and strike him. You can quickly stack on a lot of damage by constantly throwing out fire and then striking this boss. For those fighting without the Flame Vent, just be patient and only strike when he attempts his elbow attack or dropkick. Also if you see him running at you with the Perilous Symbol over his head get as much distance between you as possible. The ogre has an insanely long grab that deals a ton of damage, so make sure to keep a lot of space between him and you.

If you’re patient and watch out for his grabs then you should have a fairly easy time with this boss. Even though the Flame Vent makes this fight infinitely easier, the Chained Ogre is ultimately an introductory boss. Just be patient and strike when he whiffs his big, wind-up attacks.