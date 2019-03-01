Dialga Best Counters & Moves in Pokemon Go Raids

Dialga has invaded Raids in Pokemon Go from now until March 28 at 1:00 p.m. PDT, according to Niantic.

If you’re looking to take on the Legendary Pokemon, then here are the best counters to use against it.

Dialga is a dragon- and steel-type Pokemon with a huge attack stat and beefy defense and stamina, according to GamePress. It has a whopping 10 resistances to bug, electric, flying, grass, normal, poison, psychic, rock, steel, and water with a double resistance against grass and poison. It’s only weaknesses are to fighting and ground.

The best two counters to defeat Dialga are Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch and Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake.

As we noted in previous guides, Machamp has the strongest combination of fighting-type Quick and Charge Moves in the game. That combined with its massive attack stat – one of the highest among fighting-types – and surprisingly above average stamina make him one of the top choices for fighting-type counters in general.

As for Groudon, while it’s let down by not-so-good moves, its attack stat is monstrous which makes it to this day one of the best ground-type attackers in the game according to GamePress.

Which one you decide upon depends on the weather, as it can boost the moves of certain Pokemon. If it’s sunny out, use Groudon. If it’s cloudy, use Machamp. If you challenge Dialga in windy or snowy weather, then it will be more powerful but have a higher CP upon catching it.

Here’s a list of other great counters to use:

Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch – It’s essentially a slightly less strong but bulkier Machamp.

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch – It’s slightly stronger than Machamp but has much less defense and stamina making it stick around the battlefield a lot less.

Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast – Focus Blast isn’t as useful as Dynamic Punch but Blaziken’s stats still make it an effective combatant.

Mamoswine with Mud Slap and Bulldoze – It’s damage is just a little bit below that of Groudon according to GamePress‘ DPS calculator but it’s weak to Dialga’s steel-type moves.

Rhyperior – It’s damage is very slightly below that of Mamoswine’s but without the weakness to steel-type moves.

Here’s a great chart from Kryd0s of The Silph Road Subreddit to refer to when taking on Dialga:

