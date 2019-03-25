How Many Bosses Are in Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

Like previous From Software games, the highlight of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the various boss fights. There are a ton of bosses and sub-bosses scattered throughout Japan, many of which are not optional. While there are only a few bosses with a capital B, many of these enemies will provide quite a challenge to bring them down. Thankfully, a small handful of these foes can be either stealth killed or brought down via alternative means.
There are currently 41 known bosses in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, however, this could change if secret ones are discovered. From Software is known for hiding powerful foes and there’s a chance that a few are still unknown. Below we have listed every boss – in no specific order – that you can come across and kill. Reminder, there are some spoilers so if you don’t want some big story moments revealed don’t look at the list. Additionally, the ones shown below are not in the specific order you’d meet them since that can vary based on your playthrough.
Here is a complete list of every boss in Sekrio:
- Genchiro Ashina (First Encounter)
- General Naomori Kawarada
- Chained Ogre
- Gyoubu Oniwa
- General Tenzen Yamauchi
- Shinobi Hunter Enshin of Misen
- Juzou the Drunkard
- Lady Butterfly
- Blazing Bull
- General Kuranosuke Matsumoto
- Seven Achina Spears
- Lone Shadow Longswordmam
- Jinsuke Saze
- Genichiro Ashina
- Armored Warrior
- Long-arm Centipede Sen’un
- Folding Screen Monkeys
- Long-arm Centipede Giraffe
- Headless
- Great Serpent
- Guardian Ape
- Snake Eyes Shiraffuji
- Snake Eyes Shirahagi
- Tokujiro the Glutton
- Headless (Underwater)
- Isshin Ashina
- Emma, the Gentle
- Headless Ape
- Great Shinobi Owl
- O’Rin of the Water
- Corrupted Monk (Ghost)
- Corrupted Monk (True)
- Divine Dragon
- Immortal Severance
- Sakura Bull of the Palace
- Great Colored Carp
- Demon of Hatred
- Chained Ogre (Ashina Castle)
- Mist Noble
- Lone Shadow Vilehand
- Shigekichi of the Red Guard
Some of these bosses, such as the Great Serpent and Giant Carp can be killed outside of traditional fights. You can actually perform a death blow on the snake, instantly killing it later on in the story and feed the big fish some poisonous food. If you are looking to start speedrunning Sekiro, planning out a route around this many bosses will be quite tricky.