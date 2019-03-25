How Many Bosses Are in Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

Like previous From Software games, the highlight of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the various boss fights. There are a ton of bosses and sub-bosses scattered throughout Japan, many of which are not optional. While there are only a few bosses with a capital B, many of these enemies will provide quite a challenge to bring them down. Thankfully, a small handful of these foes can be either stealth killed or brought down via alternative means.

There are currently 41 known bosses in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, however, this could change if secret ones are discovered. From Software is known for hiding powerful foes and there’s a chance that a few are still unknown. Below we have listed every boss – in no specific order – that you can come across and kill. Reminder, there are some spoilers so if you don’t want some big story moments revealed don’t look at the list. Additionally, the ones shown below are not in the specific order you’d meet them since that can vary based on your playthrough.

Here is a complete list of every boss in Sekrio:

Genchiro Ashina (First Encounter)

General Naomori Kawarada

Chained Ogre

Gyoubu Oniwa

General Tenzen Yamauchi

Shinobi Hunter Enshin of Misen

Juzou the Drunkard

Lady Butterfly

Blazing Bull

General Kuranosuke Matsumoto

Seven Achina Spears

Lone Shadow Longswordmam

Jinsuke Saze

Genichiro Ashina

Armored Warrior

Long-arm Centipede Sen’un

Folding Screen Monkeys

Long-arm Centipede Giraffe

Headless

Great Serpent

Guardian Ape

Snake Eyes Shiraffuji

Snake Eyes Shirahagi

Tokujiro the Glutton

Headless (Underwater)

Isshin Ashina

Emma, the Gentle

Headless Ape

Great Shinobi Owl

O’Rin of the Water

Corrupted Monk (Ghost)

Corrupted Monk (True)

Divine Dragon

Immortal Severance

Sakura Bull of the Palace

Great Colored Carp

Demon of Hatred

Chained Ogre (Ashina Castle)

Mist Noble

Lone Shadow Vilehand

Shigekichi of the Red Guard

Some of these bosses, such as the Great Serpent and Giant Carp can be killed outside of traditional fights. You can actually perform a death blow on the snake, instantly killing it later on in the story and feed the big fish some poisonous food. If you are looking to start speedrunning Sekiro, planning out a route around this many bosses will be quite tricky.

See Also