Sekiro Shadows Die Twice Teases Juzou the Drunkard Boss

A new teaser video has just released for From Softwares’ upcoming game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Named Juzou the Drunkard, this boss is the leader of the bandits and one of the earliest shown for the game. In the brief 20-second teaser video we get a glimpse at what appears to be this foe’s entrance cinematic. There’s no additional gameplay shown, so don’t expect to see the entire battle. However, we did get a chance to sit down and try Sekiro, but sadly Juzou was not one of the bosses available.

It does appear that Juzou applies some sort of buff or status effect to his blade via the alcohol he drinks. We see this throughout multiple trailers featuring him, so expect this to be some kind of poison or hindering effect. He’s also been shown with bodyguards wielding shields so you’ll want to use the axe attachment to quickly take out those foes.

For the unfamiliar, Sekiro: Shadows Die twice is an action/RPG that puts players in the shoes of a disgraced shinobi. After losing his arm and lord, this warrior sets out on a journey through Sengoku era Japan for revenge. Unlike previous From Software games, Sekiro restricts users to the katana as a primary weapon. While your trick arm does boast numerous attachments, there is only one main blade in the game.

Additionally, players can revive themselves once before being sent back to Sekiro’s version of a bonfire. This allows users a way to sneak attack foes or just finish a tricky fight. You will lose some of your experience and money upon death, so don’t just waste your life in battle. Due to Sekiro’s steep difficulty, you will absolutely need this extra life to survive.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice releases March 22 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.