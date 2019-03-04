8 Skylanders Ring of Heroes Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Even though the world of Skylanders has taken a hiatus on consoles, they’re still saving the world on mobile!

Each of the collectible heroes you’ve collected over the years are now available in a new mobile RPG. Skylanders Ring of Heroes lets you collect 80+ Skylanders and use them to take down the evil foes that stand across from them. You’ll be responsible for upgrading them and keeping them in tip-top shape for PVP battles against fellow Portal Masters. The massive Arena is also ready to be conquered by your army of battling Skylanders. With this developer curated tips and tricks guide, you’ll grab victory by the horns during every occasion!

Here are the top eight tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Skylanders Ring of Heroes:

Download the Skylanders Ring of Heroes APK here.

1. Keep Track of Your Collectibles and Nab as Many Stars as Possible

• Clicking on the up arrow (^) next to your gem count will bring up a quick view window of all of your available resources. Refer to this window whenever you forget how much of each resource you’ve collected thus far. When it comes to completing battles, try to get as many stars as you can to unlock some amazing rewards! You receive different rewards when collecting 9, 15, and 21 Stars. 21 Stars means you’ve gotten three Stars on every stage of a particular Skyland. Getting all 21 Stars usually means you’ll walk away with the best rewards possible.

2. That Main Menu Question Mark Houses Some Important Into…

• From the main island screen, you can click on the menu on the top right of the screen to locate the Help “?” Menu. There, you can find all kinds of useful information including stat effect explanations, item descriptions, leveling up guides, etc.

3. User Reviews are Always Helpful

• Clicking on the pencil and notepad button to the right of each Skylander’s name will bring up the “Skylanders Debate” option There, you can see peer reviews and suggestions from other Portal Masters for each Skylander.

4. EVENTS!

• There are events going on all the time. These events give out great rewards and it would be a shame to miss out on them. Be sure to check the events banners regularly. One way of finding them is by pressing on the Megaphone “Notice” button on the left of the main UI (User Interface). Another way of finding the events banners are by clicking on the menu button on the top right of the UI, then finding the Gift Package “Events” button. Once inside, it’s simple – click on any of the Event Banners to get any information you need.

5. Keep an Eye on Your Resource Structures and Estimated Team Power Level

• Build your resource structures as soon as possible so you can collect bonus resources as soon as possible. Make sure you prioritize upgrading them as soon as you can so they can generate resources at a much higher rate. Don’t forget to login constantly to collect the resources once they’re full. Make sure you check your estimated team power level against the opponent’s or stage level. If it’s too high, you’re more than likely to fail. The same rule applies when battling opponents in Arena – be sure to compare your team’s power level to their’s so you can adjust your battle strategy before the fight even begins.

6. Farm for Experience and Rewards by Replaying Previously Beaten Stages; Take on Those Distorted Dungeon Challenges, Too!

• Remember – if you get stuck running through Adventure mode, try going back and completing previous stages on “Normal” difficulty to not only make your Skylanders stronger, but obtain better rewards and drops. Also keep an eye on the “Closes In” and “Opens In” time limit that’s remaining for Distorted Dungeons since they’re are only available for a limited time. Make sure you make the most of the Dungeons that drop the elemental ores you need in order to upgrade your favorite Skylanders.

7. Nab All Your Daily Victory Rewards and Carefully Manage Your Runes

• Don’t forget to collect your “Daily Victory Reward” after winning Duels matches. You’ll get different rewards when winning one, three, and five Duels. Each chest will contain a different reward that will further aid you during your adventure. Make sure you double check your collected runes. Runes are the best way to customize and maximize each of your Skylanders’ battle performance. If you’re having trouble beating a certain boss, completing a floor in Mirage Tower, or just defeating your friend in friendly PvP match, make sure you have upgraded Runes and those crucial “Set Effects” activated to get an added boost.

8. Get Familiar With Each Skylanders Element

• There are four different classes of Skylanders: Defense, Support, Attack, and Expert. Make sure you have the right Skylander with the right Runes for whatever battle you’re about to engage in. Expert and Attack Skylanders don’t have the best defense and HP, so don’t expect to go into grueling dungeons where you’re expected to survive till the very end. Don’t expect Support Skylanders to have a heavy damage output. It’s best if you don’t create a team of Supports when trying to battle other players in the Arena. Keep all of that in mind and try creating a balanced team with at least one of each class to help each other out.

